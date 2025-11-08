- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDUSD
|-4
|NZDUSD
|-9
|USDJPY
|-39
|EURJPY
|17
|GBPUSD
|-18
|USDCHF
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDUSD
|7
|NZDUSD
|-92
|USDJPY
|-917
|EURJPY
|235
|GBPUSD
|-446
|USDCHF
|332
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "AdmiralsGroup-Live3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.32 × 25
This account represents a public testing phase of the EA Manager automated trading system, developed and optimized internally.
The main objective is to verify stability and risk management under real market conditions.
- The system uses a single proprietary indicator developed by the author.
- A central control module (“Account Boss”) monitors all activity and limits daily drawdown.
- A global trailing stop manages daily profit at the account level.
- There are no manual interventions – the system runs fully autonomously.
- Risk per trade: 0.5%
- Maximum total exposure: 1% per active pair
· There is a daily profit target, a TP (take profit), a maximum allowed daily loss, a maximum total risk, and a critical drawdown.
- Profit compounding: daily
- Focused on capital protection and consistent daily performance.
- Previously tested on a demo account for 1 month, showing consistent performance before going live.
-
The automated system is active on the H4 timeframe for the major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, and EURJPY.
-
This account is viewed as a long-term investment, to which I will periodically add additional funds in order to accelerate balance growth through the compounding effect of the daily profit percentage.
Day 1 update: The first day of fully automated trading delivered the expected result of +0.88%, consistent with the demo account performance. A total of 4 trades were opened — the first around 04:00 and the others near 08:00 — all closed by 12:30. The system will not open any further trades today. New opportunities will appear during the next trading day. The purpose of this account is to achieve steady daily profits, allowing the results to compound naturally over the weeks and months ahead.
USD
EUR
EUR