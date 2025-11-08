SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Daily SmartCompound
Deliman Emil Aurel

Daily SmartCompound

Deliman Emil Aurel
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -1%
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
1:30
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
5 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
5 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
14.57 EUR
Worst Trade:
-17.76 EUR
Profitto lordo:
35.73 EUR (817 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-78.66 EUR (1 698 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (32.14 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
32.14 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.36
Attività di trading:
66.29%
Massimo carico di deposito:
51.37%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.57
Long Trade:
5 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
5 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.45
Profitto previsto:
-4.29 EUR
Profitto medio:
7.15 EUR
Perdita media:
-15.73 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-47.52 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-47.52 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
-1.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
42.93 EUR
Massimale:
75.07 EUR (2.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.04% (75.07 EUR)
Per equità:
1.14% (41.11 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
USDJPY 2
EURJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
USDCHF 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD -4
NZDUSD -9
USDJPY -39
EURJPY 17
GBPUSD -18
USDCHF 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD 7
NZDUSD -92
USDJPY -917
EURJPY 235
GBPUSD -446
USDCHF 332
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +14.57 EUR
Worst Trade: -18 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +32.14 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -47.52 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "AdmiralsGroup-Live3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AdmiralsGroup-Live3
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.32 × 25
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This account represents a public testing phase of the EA Manager automated trading system, developed and optimized internally.
The main objective is to verify stability and risk management under real market conditions.

  • The system uses a single proprietary indicator developed by the author.
  • A central control module (“Account Boss”) monitors all activity and limits daily drawdown.
  • A global trailing stop manages daily profit at the account level.
  • There are no manual interventions – the system runs fully autonomously.
  • Risk per trade: 0.5%
  • Maximum total exposure: 1% per active pair

·         There is a daily profit target, a TP (take profit), a maximum allowed daily loss, a maximum total risk, and a critical drawdown.

  • Profit compounding: daily
  • Focused on capital protection and consistent daily performance.
  • Previously tested on a demo account for 1 month, showing consistent performance before going live.

  • The automated system is active on the H4 timeframe for the major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, and EURJPY.

  • This account is viewed as a long-term investment, to which I will periodically add additional funds in order to accelerate balance growth through the compounding effect of the daily profit percentage.


    Non ci sono recensioni
    2025.11.11 14:40
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.11.11 13:40
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.11.10 14:07 2025.11.10 14:07:41  

    Day 1 update: The first day of fully automated trading delivered the expected result of +0.88%, consistent with the demo account performance. A total of 4 trades were opened — the first around 04:00 and the others near 08:00 — all closed by 12:30. The system will not open any further trades today. New opportunities will appear during the next trading day. The purpose of this account is to achieve steady daily profits, allowing the results to compound naturally over the weeks and months ahead.

    2025.11.10 09:05
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.11.10 09:05
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.11.10 08:05
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.11.10 08:05
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.11.08 14:57
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.11.08 14:57
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.11.08 14:57
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2025.11.08 14:57
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.11.08 14:57
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
    Segnale
    Costo
    Crescita
    Abbonati
    Fondi
    Saldo
    Settimane
    Expert Advisor
    Trade
    Vincita %
    Attività
    PF
    Profitto previsto
    Drawdown
    Leva finanziaria
    Daily SmartCompound
    30USD al mese
    -1%
    0
    0
    USD
    3.6K
    EUR
    1
    100%
    10
    50%
    66%
    0.45
    -4.29
    EUR
    2%
    1:30
    Copia

    Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

    L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

    Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.