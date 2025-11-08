SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Daily SmartCompound
Deliman Emil Aurel

Daily SmartCompound

Deliman Emil Aurel
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -1%
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
6 (54.54%)
Perte trades:
5 (45.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
14.57 EUR
Pire transaction:
-17.76 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
46.86 EUR (1 099 pips)
Perte brute:
-78.66 EUR (1 698 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (32.14 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
32.14 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.24
Activité de trading:
66.29%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
51.37%
Dernier trade:
37 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.42
Longs trades:
6 (54.55%)
Courts trades:
5 (45.45%)
Facteur de profit:
0.60
Rendement attendu:
-2.89 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
7.81 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-15.73 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-47.52 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-47.52 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
42.93 EUR
Maximal:
75.07 EUR (2.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.04% (75.07 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
1.14% (41.11 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
EURJPY 2
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
USDCHF 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD -4
NZDUSD -9
EURJPY 29
USDJPY -39
GBPUSD -18
USDCHF 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 7
NZDUSD -92
EURJPY 517
USDJPY -917
GBPUSD -446
USDCHF 332
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +14.57 EUR
Pire transaction: -18 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +32.14 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -47.52 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "AdmiralsGroup-Live3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AdmiralsGroup-Live3
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.32 × 25
This account represents a public testing phase of the EA Manager automated trading system, developed and optimized internally.
The main objective is to verify stability and risk management under real market conditions.

  • The system uses a single proprietary indicator developed by the author.
  • A central control module (“Account Boss”) monitors all activity and limits daily drawdown.
  • A global trailing stop manages daily profit at the account level.
  • There are no manual interventions – the system runs fully autonomously.
  • Risk per trade: 0.5%
  • Maximum total exposure: 1% per active pair

·         There is a daily profit target, a TP (take profit), a maximum allowed daily loss, a maximum total risk, and a critical drawdown.

  • Profit compounding: daily
  • Focused on capital protection and consistent daily performance.
  • Previously tested on a demo account for 1 month, showing consistent performance before going live.

  • The automated system is active on the H4 timeframe for the major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, and EURJPY.

  • This account is viewed as a long-term investment, to which I will periodically add additional funds in order to accelerate balance growth through the compounding effect of the daily profit percentage.


    Aucun avis
    2025.11.11 14:40
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.11.11 13:40
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.11.10 14:07 2025.11.10 14:07:41  

    Day 1 update: The first day of fully automated trading delivered the expected result of +0.88%, consistent with the demo account performance. A total of 4 trades were opened — the first around 04:00 and the others near 08:00 — all closed by 12:30. The system will not open any further trades today. New opportunities will appear during the next trading day. The purpose of this account is to achieve steady daily profits, allowing the results to compound naturally over the weeks and months ahead.

    2025.11.10 09:05
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.11.10 09:05
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.11.10 08:05
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.11.10 08:05
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.11.08 14:57
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.11.08 14:57
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.11.08 14:57
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2025.11.08 14:57
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.11.08 14:57
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
