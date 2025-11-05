- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.s
|94
|AUDUSD.s
|62
|EURUSD.s
|44
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD.s
|152
|AUDUSD.s
|159
|EURUSD.s
|96
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD.s
|4.7K
|AUDUSD.s
|3.1K
|EURUSD.s
|2.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PUPrime-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
LeopardSmartEA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that blends indicator confirmations with robust trade management. It uses multi-indicator filters (RSI and candle-size rules), configurable trade modes and intelligent lot sizing (including martingale progression options), plus built-in risk controls and hedging options—so you can automate strategies with clear safety settings and flexible risk profiles.
USD
USD
USD