Thanh Huong Phan

LeopardSmartEA3MT4

Thanh Huong Phan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
24 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
200
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
162 (81.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
38 (19.00%)
En iyi işlem:
40.98 USD
En kötü işlem:
-28.20 USD
Brüt kâr:
622.75 USD (20 773 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-215.16 USD (10 687 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (34.83 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
78.76 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.33
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.79%
En son işlem:
10 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
21
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
14.45
Alış işlemleri:
92 (46.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
108 (54.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.89
Beklenen getiri:
2.04 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.84 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.66 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-18.67 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-28.20 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
5.36%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
28.20 USD (2.43%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.57% (34.52 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD.s 94
AUDUSD.s 62
EURUSD.s 44
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD.s 152
AUDUSD.s 159
EURUSD.s 96
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD.s 4.7K
AUDUSD.s 3.1K
EURUSD.s 2.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +40.98 USD
En kötü işlem: -28 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +34.83 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -18.67 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PUPrime-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

LeopardSmartEA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that blends indicator confirmations with robust trade management. It uses multi-indicator filters (RSI and candle-size rules), configurable trade modes and intelligent lot sizing (including martingale progression options), plus built-in risk controls and hedging options—so you can automate strategies with clear safety settings and flexible risk profiles.


İnceleme yok
