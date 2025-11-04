- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
18
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
17 (94.44%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (5.56%)
En iyi işlem:
2.16 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.23 USD
Brüt kâr:
21.65 USD (2 165 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.23 USD (19 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (14.85 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
14.85 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
2.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
5 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
93.13
Alış işlemleri:
4 (22.22%)
Satış işlemleri:
14 (77.78%)
Kâr faktörü:
94.13
Beklenen getiri:
1.19 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.27 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.23 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.23 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.23 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
5.36%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.23 USD (0.06%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|9
|USDCHF
|5
|USDJPY
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|12
|USDCHF
|7
|USDJPY
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|USDCHF
|505
|USDJPY
|476
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.16 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +14.85 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.23 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FxPro-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 52
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 16
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 15
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 114
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 220
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|0.04 × 55
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.05 × 64
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.09 × 43
|
FxPro-MT5 Live03
|0.14 × 344
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.22 × 27
|
FxPro-MT5
|0.33 × 5029
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.46 × 41
Here’s your trading strategy rewritten in polished, professional English with clear structure and execution detail.
Trading Strategy: Multi-Indicator and Multi-Timeframe Confluence
Overview
- This strategy combines MACD, Stochastic (KD), and Moving Averages (MA) with multi-timeframe analysis. It seeks confluence to improve entry quality and uses strict risk and money management to control drawdowns.
Indicators and Usage
1) MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
- Purpose: Measure trend direction, strength, momentum shifts, and potential inflection points.
- How to use:
- Monitor bullish/bearish crossovers between the MACD line and the signal line.
- Evaluate position relative to the zero line (above = bullish bias, below = bearish bias) and the distance between lines (widening = strengthening momentum).
- Watch histogram expansion/contraction as momentum clues.
2) Stochastic (KD)
- Purpose: Assess overbought/oversold conditions and short-term reversal opportunities.
- How to use:
- Focus on K/D bullish/bearish crossovers.
- Interpret by zones: above 80 = overbought, below 20 = oversold; crossovers within extreme zones carry greater weight.
- Avoid countertrend trades based solely on OB/OS in strong trends; apply trend filters.
3) Moving Averages (MA)
- Purpose: Smooth price to identify trend direction and strength.
- How to use:
- Employ short-/medium-/long-term MAs (e.g., MA10/MA50/MA200) to gauge trend layers.
- Use price location versus MAs and MA slope to assess trend strength.
- Look for bullish/bearish alignment and pullback/retest patterns for timing entries.
Multi-Timeframe Confluence
- Purpose: Seek directionally aligned signals across higher, medium, and lower timeframes to raise win probability and filter noise.
- Method:
- Suggested timeframes: higher (Daily/4H), medium (1H), lower (15M or 5M).
- Apply MACD, KD, and MA on each timeframe and look for directional agreement or sequential confirmation.
- Follow a top-down process: set bias on the higher timeframe, then find triggers on lower timeframes.
Trade Execution Rules
- Long setup:
- Higher TF: Price above key MAs (e.g., MA200) with upward slope; MACD above zero or bullish crossover with expanding histogram.
- Medium TF: MA bullish alignment; MACD bullish crossover or histogram turning from contraction to expansion; KD crossing above 50 or bullish cross within 20–50 zone.
- Lower TF: Pullback holds near short-term MA and prints a trigger (e.g., small-TF MACD bull cross, KD bull cross, or break above minor structure).
- Entry: Scale in on lower-TF triggers; avoid chasing breakouts.
- Short setup:
- Higher TF: Price below key MAs with downward slope; MACD below zero or bearish crossover with expanding histogram.
- Medium TF: MA bearish alignment; MACD bearish crossover or histogram turning from contraction to expansion; KD crossing below 50 or bearish cross within 50–80 zone.
- Lower TF: Rally into short-term MA fails and prints a trigger (e.g., small-TF MACD bear cross, KD bear cross, or break below minor structure).
- Entry: Scale in on lower-TF triggers; avoid bottom-picking/top-calling.
Risk and Money Management
- Stop-loss:
- Technical stop: Beyond the invalidation level (e.g., prior swing high/low, outside key MA, neckline).
- Volatility stop: Use ATR-based dynamic stops, e.g., initial stop at [1–1.5 × ATR].
- Take-profit and trailing:
- Tiered exits: First target at nearest structure or [1R], then trail via moving stop or MA/ATR.
- For trend trades, reduce or exit on MA/price violations or MACD momentum deterioration.
- Position sizing:
- Risk per trade capped at [0.5%–1.5%] of equity (tune by historical win rate).
- Scale in/out to mitigate entry timing error.
- Avoid excessive leverage and concentration; maintain reasonable diversification.
Notes and Optimization
- Market regime shifts:
- FX is volatile. Periodically evaluate win rate, R-multiple, and max drawdown; adjust parameters for trend/range/high-vol regimes.
- Filters and pitfalls:
- In strong trends, reduce countertrend trades based solely on KD OB/OS; enforce MA trend filters.
- Reduce exposure or pause trading around major data releases and unexpected events.
- Journaling and review:
- Standardize entry/exit/stop criteria. Keep a trade log tracking win rate, R/R, expectancy, and Calmar ratio.
- Parameter suggestions (tune per instrument):
- MACD: [12, 26, 9]
- KD: [14]-period; OB [80], OS [20]
- MA: short [10–20], medium [50], long [200]
- ATR: [14]-period for stops and sizing
Execution Workflow (Example)
1) Higher timeframe bias: Determine trend and key levels (MA200, structure highs/lows, MACD zero line and histogram).
2) Medium timeframe setup: Wait for alignment with higher-TF direction (MA alignment, MACD cross, KD trend position).
3) Lower timeframe trigger: Enter on pullback/fade triggers with a strict initial stop.
4) Trade management: Partial at first target; trail the remainder. Exit on momentum fade or structure break.
5) Review and refine: Optimize parameters and rules based on performance data.
Remarks
- Core principle: direction from higher TF, confirmation from medium TF, execution on lower TF. Improve probabilities via indicator confluence, ensure sustainability via risk and money management.
- Backtest and forward test across instruments and sessions to avoid overfitting.
- This is a general framework. Customize to your instrument, timeframe, and risk tolerance.
