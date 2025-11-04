SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Fjufirefox
MING-CHUNG FAN

Fjufirefox

MING-CHUNG FAN
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 140%
FxPro-MT5
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
717
Profit Trades:
544 (75.87%)
Loss Trades:
173 (24.13%)
Best trade:
70.33 USD
Worst trade:
-79.87 USD
Gross Profit:
3 570.10 USD (68 888 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 170.87 USD (48 065 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
99 (1 028.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 028.95 USD (99)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
64.14%
Max deposit load:
119.98%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
465 (64.85%)
Short Trades:
252 (35.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.56 USD
Average Profit:
6.56 USD
Average Loss:
-18.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
34 (-717.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-811.28 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
29.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.47 USD
Maximal:
1 289.19 USD (68.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.78% (1 289.19 USD)
By Equity:
45.19% (810.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 138
AUDUSD 125
USDJPY 106
GBPUSD 103
USDCAD 102
NZDUSD 66
USDCHF 62
GOLD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -176
AUDUSD 506
USDJPY -69
GBPUSD -341
USDCAD -53
NZDUSD -84
USDCHF 372
GOLD 245
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 2K
AUDUSD 6K
USDJPY -5K
GBPUSD -3.5K
USDCAD 3.5K
NZDUSD -1.6K
USDCHF 4.1K
GOLD 15K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.33 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 99
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 028.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -717.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 4
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 6
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 42
BCSForex-MT5RUSP
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 33
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.00 × 2
AlfaForexRU-Real
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 359
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 209
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
0.04 × 55
ICMarkets-MT5
0.05 × 64
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.08 × 49
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.16 × 173
FxPro-MT5 Live03
0.23 × 606
GoMarkets-Live
0.25 × 63
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.27 × 55
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.31 × 193
Alpari-MT5
0.31 × 89
16 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trading Strategy: Multi-Indicator and Multi-Timeframe Confluence

Overview
- This strategy combines MACD, Stochastic (KD), and Moving Averages (MA) with multi-timeframe analysis. It seeks confluence to improve entry quality and uses strict risk and money management to control drawdowns.

Indicators and Usage
1) MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
- Purpose: Measure trend direction, strength, momentum shifts, and potential inflection points.
- How to use:
  - Monitor bullish/bearish crossovers between the MACD line and the signal line.
  - Evaluate position relative to the zero line (above = bullish bias, below = bearish bias) and the distance between lines (widening = strengthening momentum).
  - Watch histogram expansion/contraction as momentum clues.

2) Stochastic (KD)
- Purpose: Assess overbought/oversold conditions and short-term reversal opportunities.
- How to use:
  - Focus on K/D bullish/bearish crossovers.
  - Interpret by zones: above 80 = overbought, below 20 = oversold; crossovers within extreme zones carry greater weight.
  - Avoid countertrend trades based solely on OB/OS in strong trends; apply trend filters.

3) Moving Averages (MA)
- Purpose: Smooth price to identify trend direction and strength.
- How to use:
  - Employ short-/medium-/long-term MAs (e.g., MA10/MA50/MA200) to gauge trend layers.
  - Use price location versus MAs and MA slope to assess trend strength.
  - Look for bullish/bearish alignment and pullback/retest patterns for timing entries.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence
- Purpose: Seek directionally aligned signals across higher, medium, and lower timeframes to raise win probability and filter noise.
- Method:
  - Suggested timeframes: higher (Daily/4H), medium (1H), lower (15M or 5M).
  - Apply MACD, KD, and MA on each timeframe and look for directional agreement or sequential confirmation.
  - Follow a top-down process: set bias on the higher timeframe, then find triggers on lower timeframes.

Trade Execution Rules
- Long setup:
  - Higher TF: Price above key MAs (e.g., MA200) with upward slope; MACD above zero or bullish crossover with expanding histogram.
  - Medium TF: MA bullish alignment; MACD bullish crossover or histogram turning from contraction to expansion; KD crossing above 50 or bullish cross within 20–50 zone.
  - Lower TF: Pullback holds near short-term MA and prints a trigger (e.g., small-TF MACD bull cross, KD bull cross, or break above minor structure).
  - Entry: Scale in on lower-TF triggers; avoid chasing breakouts.
- Short setup:
  - Higher TF: Price below key MAs with downward slope; MACD below zero or bearish crossover with expanding histogram.
  - Medium TF: MA bearish alignment; MACD bearish crossover or histogram turning from contraction to expansion; KD crossing below 50 or bearish cross within 50–80 zone.
  - Lower TF: Rally into short-term MA fails and prints a trigger (e.g., small-TF MACD bear cross, KD bear cross, or break below minor structure).
  - Entry: Scale in on lower-TF triggers; avoid bottom-picking/top-calling.

Risk and Money Management
- Stop-loss:
  - Technical stop: Beyond the invalidation level (e.g., prior swing high/low, outside key MA, neckline).
  - Volatility stop: Use ATR-based dynamic stops, e.g., initial stop at [1–1.5 × ATR].
- Take-profit and trailing:
  - Tiered exits: First target at nearest structure or [1R], then trail via moving stop or MA/ATR.
  - For trend trades, reduce or exit on MA/price violations or MACD momentum deterioration.
- Position sizing:
  - Risk per trade capped at [0.5%–1.5%] of equity (tune by historical win rate).
  - Scale in/out to mitigate entry timing error.
  - Avoid excessive leverage and concentration; maintain reasonable diversification.

Notes and Optimization
- Market regime shifts:
  - FX is volatile. Periodically evaluate win rate, R-multiple, and max drawdown; adjust parameters for trend/range/high-vol regimes.
- Filters and pitfalls:
  - In strong trends, reduce countertrend trades based solely on KD OB/OS; enforce MA trend filters.
  - Reduce exposure or pause trading around major data releases and unexpected events.
- Journaling and review:
  - Standardize entry/exit/stop criteria. Keep a trade log tracking win rate, R/R, expectancy, and Calmar ratio.
- Parameter suggestions (tune per instrument):
  - MACD: [12, 26, 9]
  - KD: [14]-period; OB [80], OS [20]
  - MA: short [10–20], medium [50], long [200]
  - ATR: [14]-period for stops and sizing

Execution Workflow (Example)
1) Higher timeframe bias: Determine trend and key levels (MA200, structure highs/lows, MACD zero line and histogram).
2) Medium timeframe setup: Wait for alignment with higher-TF direction (MA alignment, MACD cross, KD trend position).
3) Lower timeframe trigger: Enter on pullback/fade triggers with a strict initial stop.
4) Trade management: Partial at first target; trail the remainder. Exit on momentum fade or structure break.
5) Review and refine: Optimize parameters and rules based on performance data.

Remarks
- Core principle: direction from higher TF, confirmation from medium TF, execution on lower TF. Improve probabilities via indicator confluence, ensure sustainability via risk and money management.
- Backtest and forward test across instruments and sessions to avoid overfitting.
- This is a general framework. Customize to your instrument, timeframe, and risk tolerance.

No reviews
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 10:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 03:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 02:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 07:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 07:42
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 07:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 06:42
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 06:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.17 04:39
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.06 11:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.25 14:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.25 14:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 11:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.25 11:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 15:59
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.19 15:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Fjufirefox
100 USD per month
140%
0
0
USD
984
USD
8
0%
717
75%
64%
1.12
0.56
USD
57%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.