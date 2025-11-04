- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
717
Profit Trades:
544 (75.87%)
Loss Trades:
173 (24.13%)
Best trade:
70.33 USD
Worst trade:
-79.87 USD
Gross Profit:
3 570.10 USD (68 888 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 170.87 USD (48 065 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
99 (1 028.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 028.95 USD (99)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
64.14%
Max deposit load:
119.98%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
465 (64.85%)
Short Trades:
252 (35.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.56 USD
Average Profit:
6.56 USD
Average Loss:
-18.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
34 (-717.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-811.28 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
29.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.47 USD
Maximal:
1 289.19 USD (68.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.78% (1 289.19 USD)
By Equity:
45.19% (810.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|138
|AUDUSD
|125
|USDJPY
|106
|GBPUSD
|103
|USDCAD
|102
|NZDUSD
|66
|USDCHF
|62
|GOLD
|15
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-176
|AUDUSD
|506
|USDJPY
|-69
|GBPUSD
|-341
|USDCAD
|-53
|NZDUSD
|-84
|USDCHF
|372
|GOLD
|245
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2K
|AUDUSD
|6K
|USDJPY
|-5K
|GBPUSD
|-3.5K
|USDCAD
|3.5K
|NZDUSD
|-1.6K
|USDCHF
|4.1K
|GOLD
|15K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +70.33 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 99
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 028.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -717.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 42
|
BCSForex-MT5RUSP
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 33
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.00 × 2
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 359
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 209
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|0.04 × 55
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.05 × 64
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.08 × 49
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.16 × 173
|
FxPro-MT5 Live03
|0.23 × 606
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.25 × 63
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.27 × 55
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.31 × 193
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.31 × 89
Trading Strategy: Multi-Indicator and Multi-Timeframe Confluence
Overview
- This strategy combines MACD, Stochastic (KD), and Moving Averages (MA) with multi-timeframe analysis. It seeks confluence to improve entry quality and uses strict risk and money management to control drawdowns.
Indicators and Usage
1) MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
- Purpose: Measure trend direction, strength, momentum shifts, and potential inflection points.
- How to use:
- Monitor bullish/bearish crossovers between the MACD line and the signal line.
- Evaluate position relative to the zero line (above = bullish bias, below = bearish bias) and the distance between lines (widening = strengthening momentum).
- Watch histogram expansion/contraction as momentum clues.
2) Stochastic (KD)
- Purpose: Assess overbought/oversold conditions and short-term reversal opportunities.
- How to use:
- Focus on K/D bullish/bearish crossovers.
- Interpret by zones: above 80 = overbought, below 20 = oversold; crossovers within extreme zones carry greater weight.
- Avoid countertrend trades based solely on OB/OS in strong trends; apply trend filters.
3) Moving Averages (MA)
- Purpose: Smooth price to identify trend direction and strength.
- How to use:
- Employ short-/medium-/long-term MAs (e.g., MA10/MA50/MA200) to gauge trend layers.
- Use price location versus MAs and MA slope to assess trend strength.
- Look for bullish/bearish alignment and pullback/retest patterns for timing entries.
Multi-Timeframe Confluence
- Purpose: Seek directionally aligned signals across higher, medium, and lower timeframes to raise win probability and filter noise.
- Method:
- Suggested timeframes: higher (Daily/4H), medium (1H), lower (15M or 5M).
- Apply MACD, KD, and MA on each timeframe and look for directional agreement or sequential confirmation.
- Follow a top-down process: set bias on the higher timeframe, then find triggers on lower timeframes.
Trade Execution Rules
- Long setup:
- Higher TF: Price above key MAs (e.g., MA200) with upward slope; MACD above zero or bullish crossover with expanding histogram.
- Medium TF: MA bullish alignment; MACD bullish crossover or histogram turning from contraction to expansion; KD crossing above 50 or bullish cross within 20–50 zone.
- Lower TF: Pullback holds near short-term MA and prints a trigger (e.g., small-TF MACD bull cross, KD bull cross, or break above minor structure).
- Entry: Scale in on lower-TF triggers; avoid chasing breakouts.
- Short setup:
- Higher TF: Price below key MAs with downward slope; MACD below zero or bearish crossover with expanding histogram.
- Medium TF: MA bearish alignment; MACD bearish crossover or histogram turning from contraction to expansion; KD crossing below 50 or bearish cross within 50–80 zone.
- Lower TF: Rally into short-term MA fails and prints a trigger (e.g., small-TF MACD bear cross, KD bear cross, or break below minor structure).
- Entry: Scale in on lower-TF triggers; avoid bottom-picking/top-calling.
Risk and Money Management
- Stop-loss:
- Technical stop: Beyond the invalidation level (e.g., prior swing high/low, outside key MA, neckline).
- Volatility stop: Use ATR-based dynamic stops, e.g., initial stop at [1–1.5 × ATR].
- Take-profit and trailing:
- Tiered exits: First target at nearest structure or [1R], then trail via moving stop or MA/ATR.
- For trend trades, reduce or exit on MA/price violations or MACD momentum deterioration.
- Position sizing:
- Risk per trade capped at [0.5%–1.5%] of equity (tune by historical win rate).
- Scale in/out to mitigate entry timing error.
- Avoid excessive leverage and concentration; maintain reasonable diversification.
Notes and Optimization
- Market regime shifts:
- FX is volatile. Periodically evaluate win rate, R-multiple, and max drawdown; adjust parameters for trend/range/high-vol regimes.
- Filters and pitfalls:
- In strong trends, reduce countertrend trades based solely on KD OB/OS; enforce MA trend filters.
- Reduce exposure or pause trading around major data releases and unexpected events.
- Journaling and review:
- Standardize entry/exit/stop criteria. Keep a trade log tracking win rate, R/R, expectancy, and Calmar ratio.
- Parameter suggestions (tune per instrument):
- MACD: [12, 26, 9]
- KD: [14]-period; OB [80], OS [20]
- MA: short [10–20], medium [50], long [200]
- ATR: [14]-period for stops and sizing
Execution Workflow (Example)
1) Higher timeframe bias: Determine trend and key levels (MA200, structure highs/lows, MACD zero line and histogram).
2) Medium timeframe setup: Wait for alignment with higher-TF direction (MA alignment, MACD cross, KD trend position).
3) Lower timeframe trigger: Enter on pullback/fade triggers with a strict initial stop.
4) Trade management: Partial at first target; trail the remainder. Exit on momentum fade or structure break.
5) Review and refine: Optimize parameters and rules based on performance data.
Remarks
- Core principle: direction from higher TF, confirmation from medium TF, execution on lower TF. Improve probabilities via indicator confluence, ensure sustainability via risk and money management.
- Backtest and forward test across instruments and sessions to avoid overfitting.
- This is a general framework. Customize to your instrument, timeframe, and risk tolerance.
