MING-CHUNG FAN

Fjufirefox

MING-CHUNG FAN
0 отзывов
Надежность
8 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 100 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 157%
FxPro-MT5
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
727
Прибыльных трейдов:
554 (76.20%)
Убыточных трейдов:
173 (23.80%)
Лучший трейд:
70.33 USD
Худший трейд:
-79.87 USD
Общая прибыль:
3 641.80 USD (69 858 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 170.87 USD (48 065 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
99 (1 028.95 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 028.95 USD (99)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.08
Торговая активность:
64.14%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
119.98%
Последний трейд:
22 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
88
Ср. время удержания:
12 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.37
Длинных трейдов:
465 (63.96%)
Коротких трейдов:
262 (36.04%)
Профит фактор:
1.15
Мат. ожидание:
0.65 USD
Средняя прибыль:
6.57 USD
Средний убыток:
-18.33 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
34 (-717.65 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-811.28 USD (14)
Прирост в месяц:
35.36%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
10.47 USD
Максимальная:
1 289.19 USD (68.56%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
56.78% (1 289.19 USD)
По эквити:
45.19% (810.04 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 138
AUDUSD 125
USDCAD 112
USDJPY 106
GBPUSD 103
NZDUSD 66
USDCHF 62
GOLD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD -176
AUDUSD 506
USDCAD 18
USDJPY -69
GBPUSD -341
NZDUSD -84
USDCHF 372
GOLD 245
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 2K
AUDUSD 6K
USDCAD 4.5K
USDJPY -5K
GBPUSD -3.5K
NZDUSD -1.6K
USDCHF 4.1K
GOLD 15K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +70.33 USD
Худший трейд: -80 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 99
Макс. серия проигрышей: 14
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 028.95 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -717.65 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FxPro-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 4
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 6
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 42
BCSForex-MT5RUSP
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 33
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.00 × 2
AlfaForexRU-Real
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 359
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 209
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
0.04 × 55
ICMarkets-MT5
0.05 × 64
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.08 × 49
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.16 × 173
FxPro-MT5 Live03
0.23 × 608
GoMarkets-Live
0.25 × 63
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.27 × 55
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.31 × 193
Alpari-MT5
0.31 × 89
еще 16...
Trading Strategy: Multi-Indicator and Multi-Timeframe Confluence

Overview
- This strategy combines MACD, Stochastic (KD), and Moving Averages (MA) with multi-timeframe analysis. It seeks confluence to improve entry quality and uses strict risk and money management to control drawdowns.

Indicators and Usage
1) MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
- Purpose: Measure trend direction, strength, momentum shifts, and potential inflection points.
- How to use:
  - Monitor bullish/bearish crossovers between the MACD line and the signal line.
  - Evaluate position relative to the zero line (above = bullish bias, below = bearish bias) and the distance between lines (widening = strengthening momentum).
  - Watch histogram expansion/contraction as momentum clues.

2) Stochastic (KD)
- Purpose: Assess overbought/oversold conditions and short-term reversal opportunities.
- How to use:
  - Focus on K/D bullish/bearish crossovers.
  - Interpret by zones: above 80 = overbought, below 20 = oversold; crossovers within extreme zones carry greater weight.
  - Avoid countertrend trades based solely on OB/OS in strong trends; apply trend filters.

3) Moving Averages (MA)
- Purpose: Smooth price to identify trend direction and strength.
- How to use:
  - Employ short-/medium-/long-term MAs (e.g., MA10/MA50/MA200) to gauge trend layers.
  - Use price location versus MAs and MA slope to assess trend strength.
  - Look for bullish/bearish alignment and pullback/retest patterns for timing entries.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence
- Purpose: Seek directionally aligned signals across higher, medium, and lower timeframes to raise win probability and filter noise.
- Method:
  - Suggested timeframes: higher (Daily/4H), medium (1H), lower (15M or 5M).
  - Apply MACD, KD, and MA on each timeframe and look for directional agreement or sequential confirmation.
  - Follow a top-down process: set bias on the higher timeframe, then find triggers on lower timeframes.

Trade Execution Rules
- Long setup:
  - Higher TF: Price above key MAs (e.g., MA200) with upward slope; MACD above zero or bullish crossover with expanding histogram.
  - Medium TF: MA bullish alignment; MACD bullish crossover or histogram turning from contraction to expansion; KD crossing above 50 or bullish cross within 20–50 zone.
  - Lower TF: Pullback holds near short-term MA and prints a trigger (e.g., small-TF MACD bull cross, KD bull cross, or break above minor structure).
  - Entry: Scale in on lower-TF triggers; avoid chasing breakouts.
- Short setup:
  - Higher TF: Price below key MAs with downward slope; MACD below zero or bearish crossover with expanding histogram.
  - Medium TF: MA bearish alignment; MACD bearish crossover or histogram turning from contraction to expansion; KD crossing below 50 or bearish cross within 50–80 zone.
  - Lower TF: Rally into short-term MA fails and prints a trigger (e.g., small-TF MACD bear cross, KD bear cross, or break below minor structure).
  - Entry: Scale in on lower-TF triggers; avoid bottom-picking/top-calling.

Risk and Money Management
- Stop-loss:
  - Technical stop: Beyond the invalidation level (e.g., prior swing high/low, outside key MA, neckline).
  - Volatility stop: Use ATR-based dynamic stops, e.g., initial stop at [1–1.5 × ATR].
- Take-profit and trailing:
  - Tiered exits: First target at nearest structure or [1R], then trail via moving stop or MA/ATR.
  - For trend trades, reduce or exit on MA/price violations or MACD momentum deterioration.
- Position sizing:
  - Risk per trade capped at [0.5%–1.5%] of equity (tune by historical win rate).
  - Scale in/out to mitigate entry timing error.
  - Avoid excessive leverage and concentration; maintain reasonable diversification.

Notes and Optimization
- Market regime shifts:
  - FX is volatile. Periodically evaluate win rate, R-multiple, and max drawdown; adjust parameters for trend/range/high-vol regimes.
- Filters and pitfalls:
  - In strong trends, reduce countertrend trades based solely on KD OB/OS; enforce MA trend filters.
  - Reduce exposure or pause trading around major data releases and unexpected events.
- Journaling and review:
  - Standardize entry/exit/stop criteria. Keep a trade log tracking win rate, R/R, expectancy, and Calmar ratio.
- Parameter suggestions (tune per instrument):
  - MACD: [12, 26, 9]
  - KD: [14]-period; OB [80], OS [20]
  - MA: short [10–20], medium [50], long [200]
  - ATR: [14]-period for stops and sizing

Execution Workflow (Example)
1) Higher timeframe bias: Determine trend and key levels (MA200, structure highs/lows, MACD zero line and histogram).
2) Medium timeframe setup: Wait for alignment with higher-TF direction (MA alignment, MACD cross, KD trend position).
3) Lower timeframe trigger: Enter on pullback/fade triggers with a strict initial stop.
4) Trade management: Partial at first target; trail the remainder. Exit on momentum fade or structure break.
5) Review and refine: Optimize parameters and rules based on performance data.

Remarks
- Core principle: direction from higher TF, confirmation from medium TF, execution on lower TF. Improve probabilities via indicator confluence, ensure sustainability via risk and money management.
- Backtest and forward test across instruments and sessions to avoid overfitting.
- This is a general framework. Customize to your instrument, timeframe, and risk tolerance.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 10:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 03:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 02:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 07:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 07:42
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 07:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 06:42
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 06:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.17 04:39
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.06 11:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.25 14:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.25 14:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 11:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.25 11:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 15:59
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.19 15:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Fjufirefox
100 USD в месяц
157%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
8
0%
727
76%
64%
1.14
0.65
USD
57%
1:200
Копировать

