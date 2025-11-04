- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
18
Bénéfice trades:
17 (94.44%)
Perte trades:
1 (5.56%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.16 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.23 USD
Bénéfice brut:
21.65 USD (2 165 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.23 USD (19 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (14.85 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
14.85 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
2.17
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
93.13
Longs trades:
4 (22.22%)
Courts trades:
14 (77.78%)
Facteur de profit:
94.13
Rendement attendu:
1.19 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.27 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.23 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.23 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.23 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.23 USD (0.06%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|9
|USDCHF
|5
|USDJPY
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|12
|USDCHF
|7
|USDJPY
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|USDCHF
|505
|USDJPY
|476
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.16 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +14.85 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.23 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FxPro-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 52
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 16
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 15
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 114
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 220
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|0.04 × 55
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.05 × 64
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.09 × 43
|
FxPro-MT5 Live03
|0.14 × 344
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.22 × 27
|
FxPro-MT5
|0.33 × 5029
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.46 × 41
15 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Here’s your trading strategy rewritten in polished, professional English with clear structure and execution detail.
Trading Strategy: Multi-Indicator and Multi-Timeframe Confluence
Overview
- This strategy combines MACD, Stochastic (KD), and Moving Averages (MA) with multi-timeframe analysis. It seeks confluence to improve entry quality and uses strict risk and money management to control drawdowns.
Indicators and Usage
1) MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
- Purpose: Measure trend direction, strength, momentum shifts, and potential inflection points.
- How to use:
- Monitor bullish/bearish crossovers between the MACD line and the signal line.
- Evaluate position relative to the zero line (above = bullish bias, below = bearish bias) and the distance between lines (widening = strengthening momentum).
- Watch histogram expansion/contraction as momentum clues.
2) Stochastic (KD)
- Purpose: Assess overbought/oversold conditions and short-term reversal opportunities.
- How to use:
- Focus on K/D bullish/bearish crossovers.
- Interpret by zones: above 80 = overbought, below 20 = oversold; crossovers within extreme zones carry greater weight.
- Avoid countertrend trades based solely on OB/OS in strong trends; apply trend filters.
3) Moving Averages (MA)
- Purpose: Smooth price to identify trend direction and strength.
- How to use:
- Employ short-/medium-/long-term MAs (e.g., MA10/MA50/MA200) to gauge trend layers.
- Use price location versus MAs and MA slope to assess trend strength.
- Look for bullish/bearish alignment and pullback/retest patterns for timing entries.
Multi-Timeframe Confluence
- Purpose: Seek directionally aligned signals across higher, medium, and lower timeframes to raise win probability and filter noise.
- Method:
- Suggested timeframes: higher (Daily/4H), medium (1H), lower (15M or 5M).
- Apply MACD, KD, and MA on each timeframe and look for directional agreement or sequential confirmation.
- Follow a top-down process: set bias on the higher timeframe, then find triggers on lower timeframes.
Trade Execution Rules
- Long setup:
- Higher TF: Price above key MAs (e.g., MA200) with upward slope; MACD above zero or bullish crossover with expanding histogram.
- Medium TF: MA bullish alignment; MACD bullish crossover or histogram turning from contraction to expansion; KD crossing above 50 or bullish cross within 20–50 zone.
- Lower TF: Pullback holds near short-term MA and prints a trigger (e.g., small-TF MACD bull cross, KD bull cross, or break above minor structure).
- Entry: Scale in on lower-TF triggers; avoid chasing breakouts.
- Short setup:
- Higher TF: Price below key MAs with downward slope; MACD below zero or bearish crossover with expanding histogram.
- Medium TF: MA bearish alignment; MACD bearish crossover or histogram turning from contraction to expansion; KD crossing below 50 or bearish cross within 50–80 zone.
- Lower TF: Rally into short-term MA fails and prints a trigger (e.g., small-TF MACD bear cross, KD bear cross, or break below minor structure).
- Entry: Scale in on lower-TF triggers; avoid bottom-picking/top-calling.
Risk and Money Management
- Stop-loss:
- Technical stop: Beyond the invalidation level (e.g., prior swing high/low, outside key MA, neckline).
- Volatility stop: Use ATR-based dynamic stops, e.g., initial stop at [1–1.5 × ATR].
- Take-profit and trailing:
- Tiered exits: First target at nearest structure or [1R], then trail via moving stop or MA/ATR.
- For trend trades, reduce or exit on MA/price violations or MACD momentum deterioration.
- Position sizing:
- Risk per trade capped at [0.5%–1.5%] of equity (tune by historical win rate).
- Scale in/out to mitigate entry timing error.
- Avoid excessive leverage and concentration; maintain reasonable diversification.
Notes and Optimization
- Market regime shifts:
- FX is volatile. Periodically evaluate win rate, R-multiple, and max drawdown; adjust parameters for trend/range/high-vol regimes.
- Filters and pitfalls:
- In strong trends, reduce countertrend trades based solely on KD OB/OS; enforce MA trend filters.
- Reduce exposure or pause trading around major data releases and unexpected events.
- Journaling and review:
- Standardize entry/exit/stop criteria. Keep a trade log tracking win rate, R/R, expectancy, and Calmar ratio.
- Parameter suggestions (tune per instrument):
- MACD: [12, 26, 9]
- KD: [14]-period; OB [80], OS [20]
- MA: short [10–20], medium [50], long [200]
- ATR: [14]-period for stops and sizing
Execution Workflow (Example)
1) Higher timeframe bias: Determine trend and key levels (MA200, structure highs/lows, MACD zero line and histogram).
2) Medium timeframe setup: Wait for alignment with higher-TF direction (MA alignment, MACD cross, KD trend position).
3) Lower timeframe trigger: Enter on pullback/fade triggers with a strict initial stop.
4) Trade management: Partial at first target; trail the remainder. Exit on momentum fade or structure break.
5) Review and refine: Optimize parameters and rules based on performance data.
Remarks
- Core principle: direction from higher TF, confirmation from medium TF, execution on lower TF. Improve probabilities via indicator confluence, ensure sustainability via risk and money management.
- Backtest and forward test across instruments and sessions to avoid overfitting.
- This is a general framework. Customize to your instrument, timeframe, and risk tolerance.
Aucun avis