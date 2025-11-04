Lot management

Risk management

Simple method

My strategy is very simple and easy. Trade most currency pairs, indexes and commodities with small lot which is 0.5-2% of account balance. Average lot should be 1% then we could manage leverage. And trading package includes more than 20+ items. More items, less risk. My account related to small lots of many items.

Also I just use daily or weekly candle stick charts.

Determine Support zones and Resistance zones.

Then create some pending order near support zone and resistance zone.

Sometimes I follow the trend in small hours instead of support and resistance