SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Forex travel XM copy trade
Tuvshintugs Bazar

Forex travel XM copy trade

Tuvshintugs Bazar
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 6%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
11
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
11 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
16.16 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
64.29 USD (211 414 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (64.29 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
64.29 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
1.46
Alım-satım etkinliği:
41.21%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.08%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
11 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
5.84 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.84 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
6.42%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
20.34% (205.85 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GerMid50Cash 3
BTCUSD 2
US100Cash 1
US30Cash 1
FRA40Cash 1
EU50Cash 1
AUS200Cash 1
US500Cash 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GerMid50Cash 8
BTCUSD 12
US100Cash 16
US30Cash 5
FRA40Cash 10
EU50Cash 4
AUS200Cash 4
US500Cash 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GerMid50Cash 38K
BTCUSD 124K
US100Cash 17K
US30Cash 7.6K
FRA40Cash 9K
EU50Cash 3.6K
AUS200Cash 6.4K
US500Cash 5.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +16.16 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +64.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Lot management

Risk management

Simple method

My strategy is very simple and easy. Trade most currency pairs, indexes and commodities with small lot which is 0.5-2% of account balance. Average lot should be 1% then we could manage leverage. And trading package includes more than 20+ items. More items, less risk. My account related to small lots of many items.

Also I just use daily or weekly candle stick charts.

Determine Support zones and Resistance zones.

Then create some pending order near support zone and resistance zone.

Sometimes I follow the trend in small hours instead of support and resistance


İnceleme yok
2025.11.10 10:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 12:10
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 12:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 12:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Forex travel XM copy trade
Ayda 30 USD
6%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
0%
11
100%
41%
n/a
5.84
USD
20%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.