Leo Gumalto Butarbutar

Pips Society

Leo Gumalto Butarbutar
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 175%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
377
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
205 (54.37%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
172 (45.62%)
En iyi işlem:
177.96 USD
En kötü işlem:
-81.24 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 161.05 USD (5 046 394 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 279.68 USD (3 334 414 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (175.43 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
242.06 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.17%
En son işlem:
14 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
66
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.34
Alış işlemleri:
235 (62.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
142 (37.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.39
Beklenen getiri:
2.34 USD
Ortalama kâr:
15.42 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-13.25 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-66.30 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-132.07 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
245.58%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
175.46 USD
Maksimum:
202.96 USD (13.19%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
35.06% (175.46 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.67% (5.87 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 268
BTCUSD 61
EURNZD 8
GBPJPY 8
EURJPY 8
NZDUSD 8
USTEC 6
AUDCAD 2
EURUSD 2
GBPCAD 2
AUDUSD 1
USDCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
ETHUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 692
BTCUSD 104
EURNZD 48
GBPJPY 1
EURJPY 35
NZDUSD 56
USTEC 16
AUDCAD -23
EURUSD -27
GBPCAD -16
AUDUSD -23
USDCHF 20
GBPAUD 14
ETHUSD -16
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 678K
BTCUSD 1M
EURNZD 4.7K
GBPJPY 1.3K
EURJPY 4.3K
NZDUSD 3.2K
USTEC -118
AUDCAD -430
EURUSD -812
GBPCAD -746
AUDUSD -112
USDCHF 800
GBPAUD 719
ETHUSD -16K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +177.96 USD
En kötü işlem: -81 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +175.43 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -66.30 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
18.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
232.00 × 1
This signal is designed for traders who don’t have time to monitor the charts all day but still want to grow their capital consistently.
We focus mainly on XAUUSD (Gold) with swing and short-term setups, combining market structure, support/resistance, and momentum confirmation.

Every trade is executed with a clear plan — no martingale, no grid, and no over-leverage.
Our goal is to achieve steady monthly growth with controlled drawdown and transparent trading history.

📊 Trading Style:

  • Instrument: XAUUSD, FOREX, BTCUSD

  • Timeframe: 15M – 1D

  • Strategy: Trend-following

  • Risk per trade: ≤ 5%

  • Average trade duration: 2–12 hours

  • Leverage used: Conservative

💡 Who is this for?
✅ Busy professionals who can’t monitor the market 24/7
✅ Traders looking for stable gold signals
✅ Investors who prefer low drawdown with consistent growth

📎 Join Now:
🔗 Referral Link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/huahbw7e11?source=app
📈 Copy Trading Link: https://social-trading.pro/strategy/227906911/a/huahbw7e11?sharer=trader
💬 Telegram Channel: https://t.me/+s0RpIsf2_VEzYTc9

🔥 “Let your money work for you — even when you’re busy.”


İnceleme yok
2025.10.24 06:01
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.24 06:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 06:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
