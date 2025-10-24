SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Pips Society
Leo Gumalto Butarbutar

Pips Society

Leo Gumalto Butarbutar
0 avis
Fiabilité
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 153%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
394
Bénéfice trades:
213 (54.06%)
Perte trades:
181 (45.94%)
Meilleure transaction:
177.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-81.24 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 181.33 USD (5 060 934 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 370.32 USD (3 385 144 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (175.43 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
242.06 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.67%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
71
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.56
Longs trades:
245 (62.18%)
Courts trades:
149 (37.82%)
Facteur de profit:
1.34
Rendement attendu:
2.06 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
-13.10 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-66.30 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-132.07 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
199.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
175.46 USD
Maximal:
227.76 USD (14.81%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
35.06% (175.46 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.02% (24.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 285
BTCUSD 61
EURNZD 8
GBPJPY 8
EURJPY 8
NZDUSD 8
USTEC 6
AUDCAD 2
EURUSD 2
GBPCAD 2
AUDUSD 1
USDCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
ETHUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 622
BTCUSD 104
EURNZD 48
GBPJPY 1
EURJPY 35
NZDUSD 56
USTEC 16
AUDCAD -23
EURUSD -27
GBPCAD -16
AUDUSD -23
USDCHF 20
GBPAUD 14
ETHUSD -16
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 642K
BTCUSD 1M
EURNZD 4.7K
GBPJPY 1.3K
EURJPY 4.3K
NZDUSD 3.2K
USTEC -118
AUDCAD -430
EURUSD -812
GBPCAD -746
AUDUSD -112
USDCHF 800
GBPAUD 719
ETHUSD -16K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +177.96 USD
Pire transaction: -81 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +175.43 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -66.30 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

This signal is designed for traders who don’t have time to monitor the charts all day but still want to grow their capital consistently.
We focus mainly on XAUUSD (Gold) with swing and short-term setups, combining market structure, support/resistance, and momentum confirmation.

Every trade is executed with a clear plan — no martingale, no grid, and no over-leverage.
Our goal is to achieve steady monthly growth with controlled drawdown and transparent trading history.

📊 Trading Style:

  • Instrument: XAUUSD, FOREX, BTCUSD

  • Timeframe: 15M – 1D

  • Strategy: Trend-following

  • Risk per trade: ≤ 5%

  • Average trade duration: 2–12 hours

  • Leverage used: Conservative

💡 Who is this for?
✅ Busy professionals who can’t monitor the market 24/7
✅ Traders looking for stable gold signals
✅ Investors who prefer low drawdown with consistent growth

📎 Join Now:
🔗 Referral Link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/huahbw7e11?source=app
📈 Copy Trading Link: https://social-trading.pro/strategy/227906911/a/huahbw7e11?sharer=trader
💬 Telegram Channel: https://t.me/+s0RpIsf2_VEzYTc9

🔥 “Let your money work for you — even when you’re busy.”


Aucun avis
2025.10.25 01:08
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.24 06:01
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.24 06:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 06:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Pips Society
30 USD par mois
153%
0
0
USD
812
USD
5
0%
394
54%
100%
1.34
2.06
USD
35%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.