|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|285
|BTCUSD
|61
|EURNZD
|8
|GBPJPY
|8
|EURJPY
|8
|NZDUSD
|8
|USTEC
|6
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|ETHUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|622
|BTCUSD
|104
|EURNZD
|48
|GBPJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|35
|NZDUSD
|56
|USTEC
|16
|AUDCAD
|-23
|EURUSD
|-27
|GBPCAD
|-16
|AUDUSD
|-23
|USDCHF
|20
|GBPAUD
|14
|ETHUSD
|-16
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|642K
|BTCUSD
|1M
|EURNZD
|4.7K
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|EURJPY
|4.3K
|NZDUSD
|3.2K
|USTEC
|-118
|AUDCAD
|-430
|EURUSD
|-812
|GBPCAD
|-746
|AUDUSD
|-112
|USDCHF
|800
|GBPAUD
|719
|ETHUSD
|-16K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
This signal is designed for traders who don’t have time to monitor the charts all day but still want to grow their capital consistently.
We focus mainly on XAUUSD (Gold) with swing and short-term setups, combining market structure, support/resistance, and momentum confirmation.
Every trade is executed with a clear plan — no martingale, no grid, and no over-leverage.
Our goal is to achieve steady monthly growth with controlled drawdown and transparent trading history.
📊 Trading Style:
-
Instrument: XAUUSD, FOREX, BTCUSD
-
Timeframe: 15M – 1D
-
Strategy: Trend-following
-
Risk per trade: ≤ 5%
-
Average trade duration: 2–12 hours
-
Leverage used: Conservative
💡 Who is this for?
✅ Busy professionals who can’t monitor the market 24/7
✅ Traders looking for stable gold signals
✅ Investors who prefer low drawdown with consistent growth
📎 Join Now:
🔗 Referral Link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/huahbw7e11?source=app
📈 Copy Trading Link: https://social-trading.pro/strategy/227906911/a/huahbw7e11?sharer=trader
💬 Telegram Channel: https://t.me/+s0RpIsf2_VEzYTc9
🔥 “Let your money work for you — even when you’re busy.”
USD
USD
USD