PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP TQ Master

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 inceleme
50 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
TradeQuo-Server
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
341
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
217 (63.63%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
124 (36.36%)
En iyi işlem:
835.36 USD
En kötü işlem:
-670.75 USD
Brüt kâr:
19 101.38 USD (359 176 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-15 812.82 USD (272 675 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (1 369.74 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 332.04 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.43%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
17 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.21
Alış işlemleri:
199 (58.36%)
Satış işlemleri:
142 (41.64%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.21
Beklenen getiri:
9.64 USD
Ortalama kâr:
88.02 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-127.52 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-143.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 367.65 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
95.28%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
589.68 USD
Maksimum:
2 718.30 USD (84.75%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDs 341
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDs 3.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDs 87K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +835.36 USD
En kötü işlem: -671 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 369.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -143.15 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TradeQuo-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the TradeQuo-Server server (hedge type, currency USD) with TradeQuo Global. Starting from a $1000 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


