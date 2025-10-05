SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp VIP TQ Master
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP TQ Master

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 avis
50 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
TradeQuo-Server
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
341
Bénéfice trades:
217 (63.63%)
Perte trades:
124 (36.36%)
Meilleure transaction:
835.36 USD
Pire transaction:
-670.75 USD
Bénéfice brut:
19 101.38 USD (359 176 pips)
Perte brute:
-15 812.82 USD (272 675 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (1 369.74 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 332.04 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.43%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
17 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.21
Longs trades:
199 (58.36%)
Courts trades:
142 (41.64%)
Facteur de profit:
1.21
Rendement attendu:
9.64 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
88.02 USD
Perte moyenne:
-127.52 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-143.15 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 367.65 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
95.28%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
589.68 USD
Maximal:
2 718.30 USD (84.75%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +835.36 USD
Pire transaction: -671 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 369.74 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -143.15 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TradeQuo-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the TradeQuo-Server server (hedge type, currency USD) with TradeQuo Global. Starting from a $1000 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


