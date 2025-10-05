SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp VIP TQ Master
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP TQ Master

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 recensioni
50 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
TradeQuo-Server
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
341
Profit Trade:
217 (63.63%)
Loss Trade:
124 (36.36%)
Best Trade:
835.36 USD
Worst Trade:
-670.75 USD
Profitto lordo:
19 101.38 USD (359 176 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15 812.82 USD (272 675 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (1 369.74 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 332.04 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.43%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.21
Long Trade:
199 (58.36%)
Short Trade:
142 (41.64%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.21
Profitto previsto:
9.64 USD
Profitto medio:
88.02 USD
Perdita media:
-127.52 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-143.15 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 367.65 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
95.28%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
589.68 USD
Massimale:
2 718.30 USD (84.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDs 341
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDs 3.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDs 87K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +835.36 USD
Worst Trade: -671 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 369.74 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -143.15 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeQuo-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the TradeQuo-Server server (hedge type, currency USD) with TradeQuo Global. Starting from a $1000 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


Non ci sono recensioni
