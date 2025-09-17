SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / BT BUULS XPRO PG 2
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BUULS XPRO PG 2

Hossein Davarynejad
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 24%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
54
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
46 (85.18%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (14.81%)
En iyi işlem:
46.72 CAD
En kötü işlem:
-26.64 CAD
Brüt kâr:
474.47 CAD (1 079 827 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-114.17 CAD (243 531 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
22 (275.04 CAD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
275.04 CAD (22)
Sharpe oranı:
0.44
Alım-satım etkinliği:
15.08%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.56%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
35
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.13
Alış işlemleri:
14 (25.93%)
Satış işlemleri:
40 (74.07%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.16
Beklenen getiri:
6.67 CAD
Ortalama kâr:
10.31 CAD
Ortalama zarar:
-14.27 CAD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-58.77 CAD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-58.77 CAD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
23.50%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
28.05 CAD
Maksimum:
58.77 CAD (3.76%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.76% (58.77 CAD)
Varlığa göre:
3.40% (53.10 CAD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 54
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 280
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 836K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +46.72 CAD
En kötü işlem: -27 CAD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 22
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +275.04 CAD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -58.77 CAD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VTMarkets-Live 3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 5
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA



İnceleme yok
2025.09.22 01:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 23:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 23:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.17 23:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.17 21:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 21:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 21:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.17 21:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 21:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
BT BUULS XPRO PG 2
Ayda 30 USD
24%
0
0
USD
1.9K
CAD
1
100%
54
85%
15%
4.15
6.67
CAD
4%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.