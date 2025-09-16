SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Vics USDJPY EA
Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Vics USDJPY EA

Victor Ivan Vrbancic
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
PlexyTrade-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
25
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
23 (92.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (8.00%)
En iyi işlem:
1.65 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.72 USD
Brüt kâr:
12.09 USD (1 900 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.74 USD (103 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (5.67 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5.67 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.79
Alım-satım etkinliği:
29.83%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.40%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
15.76
Alış işlemleri:
13 (52.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
12 (48.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
16.34
Beklenen getiri:
0.45 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.53 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.37 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.72 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
1.14%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.72 USD (0.07%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.02 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.43% (4.33 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PlexyTrade-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

  • Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended

  • The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500

  • This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.

  • Compare your account performance and risk against mine often

  • You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself

  • I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.

  • Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.

  • Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process

  • Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry

  • Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit


İnceleme yok
2025.09.19 05:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 04:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 02:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.17 02:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.17 00:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.17 00:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.16 17:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 17:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 17:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.16 17:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 17:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
