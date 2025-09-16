- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|25
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDJPY
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDJPY
|1.8K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PlexyTrade-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
-
Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended
-
The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500
-
This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.
-
Compare your account performance and risk against mine often
-
You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself
-
I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.
-
Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.
-
Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process
-
Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry
-
Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit
USD
USD
USD