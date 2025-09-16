SegnaliSezioni
Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Vics USDJPY EA

0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 1%
PlexyTrade-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
25
Profit Trade:
23 (92.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (8.00%)
Best Trade:
1.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.72 USD
Profitto lordo:
12.09 USD (1 900 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.74 USD (103 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (5.67 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5.67 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.79
Attività di trading:
29.83%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.40%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
15.76
Long Trade:
13 (52.00%)
Short Trade:
12 (48.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
16.34
Profitto previsto:
0.45 USD
Profitto medio:
0.53 USD
Perdita media:
-0.37 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.72 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.72 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
1.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.72 USD (0.07%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.02 USD)
Per equità:
0.43% (4.33 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.65 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.67 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.72 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PlexyTrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

  • Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended

  • The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500

  • This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.

  • Compare your account performance and risk against mine often

  • You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself

  • I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.

  • Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.

  • Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process

  • Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry

  • Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit


2025.09.19 05:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 04:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 02:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.17 02:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.17 00:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.17 00:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.16 17:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 17:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 17:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.16 17:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 17:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Vics USDJPY EA
75USD al mese
1%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
2
100%
25
92%
30%
16.33
0.45
USD
0%
1:500
