SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / King FL
Hongwei Wang

King FL

Hongwei Wang
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
257 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2020 38%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 214
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
670 (55.18%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
544 (44.81%)
En iyi işlem:
1 310.19 USD
En kötü işlem:
-134.87 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 223.60 USD (442 403 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 716.57 USD (269 623 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
31 (57.05 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 839.54 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.77%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.39
Alış işlemleri:
769 (63.34%)
Satış işlemleri:
445 (36.66%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.55
Beklenen getiri:
1.24 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.30 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.99 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
34 (-70.87 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-965.20 USD (18)
Aylık büyüme:
1 056.52%
Yıllık tahmin:
12 819.15%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
332.51 USD
Maksimum:
1 083.98 USD (113.93%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
97.59% (1 083.98 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 282
EURUSD 276
CHFJPY 87
USDJPY 84
GBPNZD 75
AUDUSD 74
EURCHF 49
EURCAD 46
EURGBP 42
GBPJPY 25
GBPAUD 24
NZDUSD 21
AUDJPY 16
SUMMARY 15
GBPCHF 14
AUDNZD 13
USDCHF 11
USDCAD 11
GBPUSD 9
CADJPY 8
EURJPY 8
GBPCAD 7
EURAUD 6
AUDCHF 6
AUDCAD 3
NZDCAD 1
CADCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
EURUSD -692
CHFJPY 31
USDJPY -41
GBPNZD 129
AUDUSD -17
EURCHF -45
EURCAD 63
EURGBP 33
GBPJPY -26
GBPAUD 36
NZDUSD 23
AUDJPY -2
SUMMARY 297
GBPCHF -36
AUDNZD 2
USDCHF 14
USDCAD -1
GBPUSD 7
CADJPY 7
EURJPY 12
GBPCAD 28
EURAUD 12
AUDCHF -2
AUDCAD 4
NZDCAD 0
CADCHF -2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 193K
EURUSD -59K
CHFJPY 5.4K
USDJPY -3K
GBPNZD 21K
AUDUSD -1.1K
EURCHF -3.5K
EURCAD 6.2K
EURGBP 2.7K
GBPJPY -3.2K
GBPAUD 5.2K
NZDUSD 2.4K
AUDJPY -204
SUMMARY 0
GBPCHF -3.6K
AUDNZD 389
USDCHF 1.3K
USDCAD 38
GBPUSD 769
CADJPY 1K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPCAD 3.9K
EURAUD 1.8K
AUDCHF -137
AUDCAD 503
NZDCAD 2
CADCHF -180
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 310.19 USD
En kötü işlem: -135 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 18
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +57.05 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -70.87 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live03" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.06 × 18
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.60 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.63 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.68 × 158
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.69 × 137
ICMarkets-Live22
0.70 × 161
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.72 × 174
ICMarkets-Live19
0.86 × 323
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.98 × 967
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
MonetaMarkets-Live01
1.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.13 × 1088
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 341
GlobalPrime-Live
1.23 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.35 × 279
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.39 × 532
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.46 × 154
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.48 × 1998
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.56 × 135
ICMarkets-Live03
1.77 × 44
100 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

I'm willing to admit that my performance wasn't good before July 2024, but everything has been positive since then. I focus on making the right trades, rather than just executing trades correctly. This positive feedback has allowed me to delve deeper into understanding the underlying logic of market trends, thus ensuring a better match between my trading strategy and the market conditions.

This is a long-term trend-following strategy. Positions may be held for extended periods, until the trend ends or reaches a peak. Positions may be adjusted (increased or decreased) during the holding period to enhance profitability.


We recommend a minimum account balance of $1000, with a risk-to-reward ratio of $1000 = 0.01 lot size.

If you're looking for quick profits, this strategy isn't for you.

If holding positions for extended periods makes you uncomfortable, this strategy isn't for you.

If you want to make significant profits, this strategy is for you.

If you only have a few thousand dollars in your account, you might not fully appreciate the potential of this strategy. But if you have tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands, imagine the potential impact!

In short, this is a positive expected value strategy. It delivers consistent positive returns over the long term. This is a story about achieving financial freedom.
İnceleme yok
2025.09.30 04:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 04:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.06% of days out of 1796 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 04:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 08:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 67 days
2025.09.16 08:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
King FL
Ayda 40 USD
38%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
257
98%
1 214
55%
100%
1.55
1.24
USD
98%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.