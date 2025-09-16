- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|282
|EURUSD
|276
|CHFJPY
|87
|USDJPY
|84
|GBPNZD
|75
|AUDUSD
|74
|EURCHF
|49
|EURCAD
|46
|EURGBP
|42
|GBPJPY
|25
|GBPAUD
|24
|NZDUSD
|21
|AUDJPY
|16
|SUMMARY
|15
|GBPCHF
|14
|AUDNZD
|13
|USDCHF
|11
|USDCAD
|11
|GBPUSD
|9
|CADJPY
|8
|EURJPY
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|EURAUD
|6
|AUDCHF
|6
|AUDCAD
|3
|NZDCAD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|-692
|CHFJPY
|31
|USDJPY
|-41
|GBPNZD
|129
|AUDUSD
|-17
|EURCHF
|-45
|EURCAD
|63
|EURGBP
|33
|GBPJPY
|-26
|GBPAUD
|36
|NZDUSD
|23
|AUDJPY
|-2
|SUMMARY
|297
|GBPCHF
|-36
|AUDNZD
|2
|USDCHF
|14
|USDCAD
|-1
|GBPUSD
|7
|CADJPY
|7
|EURJPY
|12
|GBPCAD
|28
|EURAUD
|12
|AUDCHF
|-2
|AUDCAD
|4
|NZDCAD
|0
|CADCHF
|-2
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|193K
|EURUSD
|-59K
|CHFJPY
|5.4K
|USDJPY
|-3K
|GBPNZD
|21K
|AUDUSD
|-1.1K
|EURCHF
|-3.5K
|EURCAD
|6.2K
|EURGBP
|2.7K
|GBPJPY
|-3.2K
|GBPAUD
|5.2K
|NZDUSD
|2.4K
|AUDJPY
|-204
|SUMMARY
|0
|GBPCHF
|-3.6K
|AUDNZD
|389
|USDCHF
|1.3K
|USDCAD
|38
|GBPUSD
|769
|CADJPY
|1K
|EURJPY
|1.6K
|GBPCAD
|3.9K
|EURAUD
|1.8K
|AUDCHF
|-137
|AUDCAD
|503
|NZDCAD
|2
|CADCHF
|-180
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live03" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.06 × 18
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.60 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.63 × 70
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.68 × 158
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.69 × 137
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.70 × 161
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.72 × 174
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.86 × 323
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.98 × 967
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 9
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|1.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.13 × 1088
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.15 × 341
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|1.23 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.35 × 279
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.39 × 532
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.46 × 154
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.48 × 1998
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.50 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|1.56 × 135
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.77 × 44
I'm willing to admit that my performance wasn't good before July 2024, but everything has been positive since then. I focus on making the right trades, rather than just executing trades correctly. This positive feedback has allowed me to delve deeper into understanding the underlying logic of market trends, thus ensuring a better match between my trading strategy and the market conditions.
This is a long-term trend-following strategy. Positions may be held for extended periods, until the trend ends or reaches a peak. Positions may be adjusted (increased or decreased) during the holding period to enhance profitability.
