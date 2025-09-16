SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / King FL
Hongwei Wang

King FL

Hongwei Wang
0 avis
Fiabilité
257 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2020 38%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 214
Bénéfice trades:
670 (55.18%)
Perte trades:
544 (44.81%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 310.19 USD
Pire transaction:
-134.87 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 223.60 USD (442 403 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 716.57 USD (269 623 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
31 (57.05 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 839.54 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.77%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.39
Longs trades:
769 (63.34%)
Courts trades:
445 (36.66%)
Facteur de profit:
1.55
Rendement attendu:
1.24 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.30 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.99 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
34 (-70.87 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-965.20 USD (18)
Croissance mensuelle:
1 056.52%
Prévision annuelle:
12 819.15%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
332.51 USD
Maximal:
1 083.98 USD (113.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
97.59% (1 083.98 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 282
EURUSD 276
CHFJPY 87
USDJPY 84
GBPNZD 75
AUDUSD 74
EURCHF 49
EURCAD 46
EURGBP 42
GBPJPY 25
GBPAUD 24
NZDUSD 21
AUDJPY 16
SUMMARY 15
GBPCHF 14
AUDNZD 13
USDCHF 11
USDCAD 11
GBPUSD 9
CADJPY 8
EURJPY 8
GBPCAD 7
EURAUD 6
AUDCHF 6
AUDCAD 3
NZDCAD 1
CADCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
EURUSD -692
CHFJPY 31
USDJPY -41
GBPNZD 129
AUDUSD -17
EURCHF -45
EURCAD 63
EURGBP 33
GBPJPY -26
GBPAUD 36
NZDUSD 23
AUDJPY -2
SUMMARY 297
GBPCHF -36
AUDNZD 2
USDCHF 14
USDCAD -1
GBPUSD 7
CADJPY 7
EURJPY 12
GBPCAD 28
EURAUD 12
AUDCHF -2
AUDCAD 4
NZDCAD 0
CADCHF -2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 193K
EURUSD -59K
CHFJPY 5.4K
USDJPY -3K
GBPNZD 21K
AUDUSD -1.1K
EURCHF -3.5K
EURCAD 6.2K
EURGBP 2.7K
GBPJPY -3.2K
GBPAUD 5.2K
NZDUSD 2.4K
AUDJPY -204
SUMMARY 0
GBPCHF -3.6K
AUDNZD 389
USDCHF 1.3K
USDCAD 38
GBPUSD 769
CADJPY 1K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPCAD 3.9K
EURAUD 1.8K
AUDCHF -137
AUDCAD 503
NZDCAD 2
CADCHF -180
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 310.19 USD
Pire transaction: -135 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 18
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +57.05 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -70.87 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live03" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.06 × 18
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.60 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.63 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.68 × 158
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.69 × 137
ICMarkets-Live22
0.70 × 161
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.72 × 174
ICMarkets-Live19
0.86 × 323
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.98 × 967
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
MonetaMarkets-Live01
1.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.13 × 1088
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 341
GlobalPrime-Live
1.23 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.35 × 279
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.39 × 532
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.46 × 154
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.48 × 1998
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.56 × 135
ICMarkets-Live03
1.77 × 44
100 plus...
I'm willing to admit that my performance wasn't good before July 2024, but everything has been positive since then. I focus on making the right trades, rather than just executing trades correctly. This positive feedback has allowed me to delve deeper into understanding the underlying logic of market trends, thus ensuring a better match between my trading strategy and the market conditions.

This is a long-term trend-following strategy. Positions may be held for extended periods, until the trend ends or reaches a peak. Positions may be adjusted (increased or decreased) during the holding period to enhance profitability.


We recommend a minimum account balance of $1000, with a risk-to-reward ratio of $1000 = 0.01 lot size.

If you're looking for quick profits, this strategy isn't for you.

If holding positions for extended periods makes you uncomfortable, this strategy isn't for you.

If you want to make significant profits, this strategy is for you.

If you only have a few thousand dollars in your account, you might not fully appreciate the potential of this strategy. But if you have tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands, imagine the potential impact!

In short, this is a positive expected value strategy. It delivers consistent positive returns over the long term. This is a story about achieving financial freedom.
2025.09.30 04:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 04:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.06% of days out of 1796 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 04:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 08:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 67 days
2025.09.16 08:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
