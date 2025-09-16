SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / King FL
Hongwei Wang

King FL

Hongwei Wang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
257 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2020 38%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 214
Profit Trade:
670 (55.18%)
Loss Trade:
544 (44.81%)
Best Trade:
1 310.19 USD
Worst Trade:
-134.87 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 223.60 USD (442 403 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 716.57 USD (269 623 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (57.05 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 839.54 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.77%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.39
Long Trade:
769 (63.34%)
Short Trade:
445 (36.66%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.55
Profitto previsto:
1.24 USD
Profitto medio:
6.30 USD
Perdita media:
-4.99 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
34 (-70.87 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-965.20 USD (18)
Crescita mensile:
1 056.52%
Previsione annuale:
12 819.15%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
332.51 USD
Massimale:
1 083.98 USD (113.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
97.59% (1 083.98 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 282
EURUSD 276
CHFJPY 87
USDJPY 84
GBPNZD 75
AUDUSD 74
EURCHF 49
EURCAD 46
EURGBP 42
GBPJPY 25
GBPAUD 24
NZDUSD 21
AUDJPY 16
SUMMARY 15
GBPCHF 14
AUDNZD 13
USDCHF 11
USDCAD 11
GBPUSD 9
CADJPY 8
EURJPY 8
GBPCAD 7
EURAUD 6
AUDCHF 6
AUDCAD 3
NZDCAD 1
CADCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
EURUSD -692
CHFJPY 31
USDJPY -41
GBPNZD 129
AUDUSD -17
EURCHF -45
EURCAD 63
EURGBP 33
GBPJPY -26
GBPAUD 36
NZDUSD 23
AUDJPY -2
SUMMARY 297
GBPCHF -36
AUDNZD 2
USDCHF 14
USDCAD -1
GBPUSD 7
CADJPY 7
EURJPY 12
GBPCAD 28
EURAUD 12
AUDCHF -2
AUDCAD 4
NZDCAD 0
CADCHF -2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 193K
EURUSD -59K
CHFJPY 5.4K
USDJPY -3K
GBPNZD 21K
AUDUSD -1.1K
EURCHF -3.5K
EURCAD 6.2K
EURGBP 2.7K
GBPJPY -3.2K
GBPAUD 5.2K
NZDUSD 2.4K
AUDJPY -204
SUMMARY 0
GBPCHF -3.6K
AUDNZD 389
USDCHF 1.3K
USDCAD 38
GBPUSD 769
CADJPY 1K
EURJPY 1.6K
GBPCAD 3.9K
EURAUD 1.8K
AUDCHF -137
AUDCAD 503
NZDCAD 2
CADCHF -180
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 310.19 USD
Worst Trade: -135 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +57.05 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -70.87 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live03" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.06 × 18
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.60 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.63 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.68 × 158
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.69 × 137
ICMarkets-Live22
0.70 × 161
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.72 × 174
ICMarkets-Live19
0.86 × 323
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.98 × 967
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
MonetaMarkets-Live01
1.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.13 × 1088
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 341
GlobalPrime-Live
1.23 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.35 × 279
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.39 × 532
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.46 × 154
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.48 × 1998
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.56 × 135
ICMarkets-Live03
1.77 × 44
100 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

I'm willing to admit that my performance wasn't good before July 2024, but everything has been positive since then. I focus on making the right trades, rather than just executing trades correctly. This positive feedback has allowed me to delve deeper into understanding the underlying logic of market trends, thus ensuring a better match between my trading strategy and the market conditions.

This is a long-term trend-following strategy. Positions may be held for extended periods, until the trend ends or reaches a peak. Positions may be adjusted (increased or decreased) during the holding period to enhance profitability.


We recommend a minimum account balance of $1000, with a risk-to-reward ratio of $1000 = 0.01 lot size.

If you're looking for quick profits, this strategy isn't for you.

If holding positions for extended periods makes you uncomfortable, this strategy isn't for you.

If you want to make significant profits, this strategy is for you.

If you only have a few thousand dollars in your account, you might not fully appreciate the potential of this strategy. But if you have tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands, imagine the potential impact!

In short, this is a positive expected value strategy. It delivers consistent positive returns over the long term. This is a story about achieving financial freedom.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.30 04:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 04:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.06% of days out of 1796 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 04:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 08:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 67 days
2025.09.16 08:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
King FL
40USD al mese
38%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
257
98%
1 214
55%
100%
1.55
1.24
USD
98%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.