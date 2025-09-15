SinyallerBölümler
Jorge Dominguez Martinez

Forex 35 low risk strategies

Jorge Dominguez Martinez
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
214
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
211 (98.59%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (1.40%)
En iyi işlem:
12.81 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-2.09 EUR
Brüt kâr:
185.37 EUR (26 849 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-14.93 EUR (1 121 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
184 (166.80 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
166.80 EUR (184)
Sharpe oranı:
0.75
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.61%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
107
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
27.27
Alış işlemleri:
52 (24.30%)
Satış işlemleri:
162 (75.70%)
Kâr faktörü:
12.42
Beklenen getiri:
0.80 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.88 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-4.98 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-6.22 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-6.22 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
1.19%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.27 EUR
Maksimum:
6.25 EUR (0.04%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.45 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
2.06% (302.18 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPNZD 41
EURJPY 30
EURCAD 19
AUDJPY 14
GBPAUD 11
AUDUSD 10
GBPSGD 10
AUDCAD 10
CHFSGD 8
USDCHF 8
CADCHF 7
EURAUD 7
NZDJPY 6
NZDUSD 5
EURNZD 4
AUDNZD 4
USDSGD 4
EURSGD 4
NZDCHF 3
AUDSGD 2
SGDJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
GBPCHF 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPNZD 23
EURJPY 13
EURCAD 13
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 12
AUDUSD 7
GBPSGD 6
AUDCAD 6
CHFSGD 14
USDCHF 7
CADCHF 14
EURAUD 10
NZDJPY 5
NZDUSD 3
EURNZD 8
AUDNZD 2
USDSGD 2
EURSGD 26
NZDCHF 3
AUDSGD 3
SGDJPY 2
CHFJPY 4
GBPCHF 1
GBPCAD 0
GBPUSD 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPNZD 4.7K
EURJPY 2.4K
EURCAD 2.1K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPAUD 1.9K
AUDUSD 658
GBPSGD 866
AUDCAD 928
CHFSGD 1.9K
USDCHF 541
CADCHF 742
EURAUD 1.7K
NZDJPY 754
NZDUSD 370
EURNZD 1.4K
AUDNZD 330
USDSGD 318
EURSGD 995
NZDCHF 263
AUDSGD 180
SGDJPY 289
CHFJPY 569
GBPCHF 69
GBPCAD 52
GBPUSD 89
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.31 × 143
FusionMarkets-Live
0.42 × 298
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.57 × 3675
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.60 × 474
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.73 × 5609
Exness-MT5Real8
0.81 × 530
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.82 × 22
Exness-MT5Real12
0.84 × 146
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.92 × 12
100 daha fazla...
Multi-Pair Grid. No Martingale. Low-Risk Diversification. 🚀

Trade a basket of 35 liquid FX pairs (majors & popular minors) with a risk-controlled gridno martingale, no multiplier, ever. Each pair runs an independent engine, so correlation stays low and exposure is spread across the market, not concentrated in one trend. The result: smoother equity and a strategy designed to survive ranges and ride swings. 🧠🛡️

Why follow this signal?

  • 35 pairs, non-exotics → broad diversification, low inter-pair correlation

  • Grid without martingale → capped position counts, controlled risk

  • Cost-efficient setup → best with RAW spreads for tighter execution

  • Hands-off, 24/5 → fully automated, built for consistency

Recommended setup

  • Broker/account: IC Markets RAW or IC Trading (EU clients)

  • Leverage: min 1:500 (for comfortable margin across pairs)

  • Starting capital: €10,000+ (to let the basket breathe)

Notes

  • Designed to perform in both ranges and developing trends thanks to the diversified basket.

  • No promises, just disciplined risk control and smart diversification. 📈

Ready to copy? Follow, plug in the recommended setup, and let the strategy go to work—simple, robust, and built for the real market.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.16 11:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 12:45
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.15 12:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 12:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
