- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|41
|EURJPY
|30
|EURCAD
|19
|AUDJPY
|14
|GBPAUD
|11
|AUDUSD
|10
|GBPSGD
|10
|AUDCAD
|10
|CHFSGD
|8
|USDCHF
|8
|CADCHF
|7
|EURAUD
|7
|NZDJPY
|6
|NZDUSD
|5
|EURNZD
|4
|AUDNZD
|4
|USDSGD
|4
|EURSGD
|4
|NZDCHF
|3
|AUDSGD
|2
|SGDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPNZD
|23
|EURJPY
|13
|EURCAD
|13
|AUDJPY
|12
|GBPAUD
|12
|AUDUSD
|7
|GBPSGD
|6
|AUDCAD
|6
|CHFSGD
|14
|USDCHF
|7
|CADCHF
|14
|EURAUD
|10
|NZDJPY
|5
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURNZD
|8
|AUDNZD
|2
|USDSGD
|2
|EURSGD
|26
|NZDCHF
|3
|AUDSGD
|3
|SGDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|4
|GBPCHF
|1
|GBPCAD
|0
|GBPUSD
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPNZD
|4.7K
|EURJPY
|2.4K
|EURCAD
|2.1K
|AUDJPY
|1.6K
|GBPAUD
|1.9K
|AUDUSD
|658
|GBPSGD
|866
|AUDCAD
|928
|CHFSGD
|1.9K
|USDCHF
|541
|CADCHF
|742
|EURAUD
|1.7K
|NZDJPY
|754
|NZDUSD
|370
|EURNZD
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|330
|USDSGD
|318
|EURSGD
|995
|NZDCHF
|263
|AUDSGD
|180
|SGDJPY
|289
|CHFJPY
|569
|GBPCHF
|69
|GBPCAD
|52
|GBPUSD
|89
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.31 × 143
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 298
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.57 × 3675
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.60 × 474
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.73 × 5609
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.81 × 530
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.82 × 22
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.84 × 146
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.92 × 12
Multi-Pair Grid. No Martingale. Low-Risk Diversification. 🚀
Trade a basket of 35 liquid FX pairs (majors & popular minors) with a risk-controlled grid—no martingale, no multiplier, ever. Each pair runs an independent engine, so correlation stays low and exposure is spread across the market, not concentrated in one trend. The result: smoother equity and a strategy designed to survive ranges and ride swings. 🧠🛡️
Why follow this signal?
-
35 pairs, non-exotics → broad diversification, low inter-pair correlation
-
Grid without martingale → capped position counts, controlled risk
-
Cost-efficient setup → best with RAW spreads for tighter execution
-
Hands-off, 24/5 → fully automated, built for consistency
Recommended setup
-
Broker/account: IC Markets RAW or IC Trading (EU clients)
-
Leverage: min 1:500 (for comfortable margin across pairs)
-
Starting capital: €10,000+ (to let the basket breathe)
Notes
-
Designed to perform in both ranges and developing trends thanks to the diversified basket.
-
No promises, just disciplined risk control and smart diversification. 📈
Ready to copy? Follow, plug in the recommended setup, and let the strategy go to work—simple, robust, and built for the real market.
USD
EUR
EUR