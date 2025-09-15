SegnaliSezioni
Jorge Dominguez Martinez

Forex 35 low risk strategies

Jorge Dominguez Martinez
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
214
Profit Trade:
211 (98.59%)
Loss Trade:
3 (1.40%)
Best Trade:
12.81 EUR
Worst Trade:
-2.09 EUR
Profitto lordo:
185.37 EUR (26 849 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-14.93 EUR (1 121 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
184 (166.80 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
166.80 EUR (184)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.75
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.61%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
107
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
27.27
Long Trade:
52 (24.30%)
Short Trade:
162 (75.70%)
Fattore di profitto:
12.42
Profitto previsto:
0.80 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.88 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.98 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-6.22 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6.22 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.27 EUR
Massimale:
6.25 EUR (0.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.45 EUR)
Per equità:
2.06% (302.18 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPNZD 41
EURJPY 30
EURCAD 19
AUDJPY 14
GBPAUD 11
AUDUSD 10
GBPSGD 10
AUDCAD 10
CHFSGD 8
USDCHF 8
CADCHF 7
EURAUD 7
NZDJPY 6
NZDUSD 5
EURNZD 4
AUDNZD 4
USDSGD 4
EURSGD 4
NZDCHF 3
AUDSGD 2
SGDJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
GBPCHF 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPUSD 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPNZD 23
EURJPY 13
EURCAD 13
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 12
AUDUSD 7
GBPSGD 6
AUDCAD 6
CHFSGD 14
USDCHF 7
CADCHF 14
EURAUD 10
NZDJPY 5
NZDUSD 3
EURNZD 8
AUDNZD 2
USDSGD 2
EURSGD 26
NZDCHF 3
AUDSGD 3
SGDJPY 2
CHFJPY 4
GBPCHF 1
GBPCAD 0
GBPUSD 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPNZD 4.7K
EURJPY 2.4K
EURCAD 2.1K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPAUD 1.9K
AUDUSD 658
GBPSGD 866
AUDCAD 928
CHFSGD 1.9K
USDCHF 541
CADCHF 742
EURAUD 1.7K
NZDJPY 754
NZDUSD 370
EURNZD 1.4K
AUDNZD 330
USDSGD 318
EURSGD 995
NZDCHF 263
AUDSGD 180
SGDJPY 289
CHFJPY 569
GBPCHF 69
GBPCAD 52
GBPUSD 89
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.81 EUR
Worst Trade: -2 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 184
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +166.80 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.22 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.31 × 143
FusionMarkets-Live
0.42 × 298
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.57 × 3675
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.60 × 474
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.73 × 5609
Exness-MT5Real8
0.81 × 530
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.82 × 22
Exness-MT5Real12
0.84 × 146
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.92 × 12
Multi-Pair Grid. No Martingale. Low-Risk Diversification. 🚀

Trade a basket of 35 liquid FX pairs (majors & popular minors) with a risk-controlled gridno martingale, no multiplier, ever. Each pair runs an independent engine, so correlation stays low and exposure is spread across the market, not concentrated in one trend. The result: smoother equity and a strategy designed to survive ranges and ride swings. 🧠🛡️

Why follow this signal?

  • 35 pairs, non-exotics → broad diversification, low inter-pair correlation

  • Grid without martingale → capped position counts, controlled risk

  • Cost-efficient setup → best with RAW spreads for tighter execution

  • Hands-off, 24/5 → fully automated, built for consistency

Recommended setup

  • Broker/account: IC Markets RAW or IC Trading (EU clients)

  • Leverage: min 1:500 (for comfortable margin across pairs)

  • Starting capital: €10,000+ (to let the basket breathe)

Notes

  • Designed to perform in both ranges and developing trends thanks to the diversified basket.

  • No promises, just disciplined risk control and smart diversification. 📈

Ready to copy? Follow, plug in the recommended setup, and let the strategy go to work—simple, robust, and built for the real market.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.16 11:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 12:45
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.15 12:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 12:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
