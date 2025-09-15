- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|41
|EURJPY
|29
|EURCAD
|19
|AUDJPY
|14
|GBPAUD
|11
|GBPSGD
|10
|AUDCAD
|10
|AUDUSD
|9
|CHFSGD
|8
|USDCHF
|8
|CADCHF
|7
|EURAUD
|7
|NZDJPY
|6
|NZDUSD
|5
|EURNZD
|4
|AUDNZD
|4
|USDSGD
|4
|EURSGD
|4
|NZDCHF
|3
|AUDSGD
|2
|SGDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|23
|EURJPY
|12
|EURCAD
|13
|AUDJPY
|12
|GBPAUD
|12
|GBPSGD
|6
|AUDCAD
|6
|AUDUSD
|6
|CHFSGD
|14
|USDCHF
|7
|CADCHF
|14
|EURAUD
|10
|NZDJPY
|5
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURNZD
|8
|AUDNZD
|2
|USDSGD
|2
|EURSGD
|26
|NZDCHF
|3
|AUDSGD
|3
|SGDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|4
|GBPCHF
|1
|GBPCAD
|0
|GBPUSD
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|4.7K
|EURJPY
|2.2K
|EURCAD
|2.1K
|AUDJPY
|1.6K
|GBPAUD
|1.9K
|GBPSGD
|866
|AUDCAD
|928
|AUDUSD
|599
|CHFSGD
|1.9K
|USDCHF
|541
|CADCHF
|742
|EURAUD
|1.7K
|NZDJPY
|754
|NZDUSD
|370
|EURNZD
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|330
|USDSGD
|318
|EURSGD
|995
|NZDCHF
|263
|AUDSGD
|180
|SGDJPY
|289
|CHFJPY
|569
|GBPCHF
|69
|GBPCAD
|52
|GBPUSD
|89
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.31 × 143
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 298
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.57 × 3675
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.60 × 474
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.73 × 5609
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.81 × 530
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.82 × 22
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.84 × 146
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.92 × 12
Multi-Pair Grid. No Martingale. Low-Risk Diversification. 🚀
Trade a basket of 35 liquid FX pairs (majors & popular minors) with a risk-controlled grid—no martingale, no multiplier, ever. Each pair runs an independent engine, so correlation stays low and exposure is spread across the market, not concentrated in one trend. The result: smoother equity and a strategy designed to survive ranges and ride swings. 🧠🛡️
Why follow this signal?
-
35 pairs, non-exotics → broad diversification, low inter-pair correlation
-
Grid without martingale → capped position counts, controlled risk
-
Cost-efficient setup → best with RAW spreads for tighter execution
-
Hands-off, 24/5 → fully automated, built for consistency
Recommended setup
-
Broker/account: IC Markets RAW or IC Trading (EU clients)
-
Leverage: min 1:500 (for comfortable margin across pairs)
-
Starting capital: €10,000+ (to let the basket breathe)
Notes
-
Designed to perform in both ranges and developing trends thanks to the diversified basket.
-
No promises, just disciplined risk control and smart diversification. 📈
Ready to copy? Follow, plug in the recommended setup, and let the strategy go to work—simple, robust, and built for the real market.
