Jorge Dominguez Martinez

Forex 35 low risk strategies

Jorge Dominguez Martinez
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
212
Bénéfice trades:
209 (98.58%)
Perte trades:
3 (1.42%)
Meilleure transaction:
12.81 EUR
Pire transaction:
-2.09 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
184.14 EUR (26 653 pips)
Perte brute:
-14.90 EUR (1 121 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
184 (166.80 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
166.80 EUR (184)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.75
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.61%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
109
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
27.08
Longs trades:
51 (24.06%)
Courts trades:
161 (75.94%)
Facteur de profit:
12.36
Rendement attendu:
0.80 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.88 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-4.97 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-6.22 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-6.22 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.27 EUR
Maximal:
6.25 EUR (0.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.45 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
2.06% (302.18 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPNZD 41
EURJPY 29
EURCAD 19
AUDJPY 14
GBPAUD 11
GBPSGD 10
AUDCAD 10
AUDUSD 9
CHFSGD 8
USDCHF 8
CADCHF 7
EURAUD 7
NZDJPY 6
NZDUSD 5
EURNZD 4
AUDNZD 4
USDSGD 4
EURSGD 4
NZDCHF 3
AUDSGD 2
SGDJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
GBPCHF 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 23
EURJPY 12
EURCAD 13
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 12
GBPSGD 6
AUDCAD 6
AUDUSD 6
CHFSGD 14
USDCHF 7
CADCHF 14
EURAUD 10
NZDJPY 5
NZDUSD 3
EURNZD 8
AUDNZD 2
USDSGD 2
EURSGD 26
NZDCHF 3
AUDSGD 3
SGDJPY 2
CHFJPY 4
GBPCHF 1
GBPCAD 0
GBPUSD 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 4.7K
EURJPY 2.2K
EURCAD 2.1K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPAUD 1.9K
GBPSGD 866
AUDCAD 928
AUDUSD 599
CHFSGD 1.9K
USDCHF 541
CADCHF 742
EURAUD 1.7K
NZDJPY 754
NZDUSD 370
EURNZD 1.4K
AUDNZD 330
USDSGD 318
EURSGD 995
NZDCHF 263
AUDSGD 180
SGDJPY 289
CHFJPY 569
GBPCHF 69
GBPCAD 52
GBPUSD 89
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +12.81 EUR
Pire transaction: -2 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 184
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +166.80 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.22 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.31 × 143
FusionMarkets-Live
0.42 × 298
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.57 × 3675
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.60 × 474
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.73 × 5609
Exness-MT5Real8
0.81 × 530
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.82 × 22
Exness-MT5Real12
0.84 × 146
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.92 × 12
100 plus...
Multi-Pair Grid. No Martingale. Low-Risk Diversification. 🚀

Trade a basket of 35 liquid FX pairs (majors & popular minors) with a risk-controlled gridno martingale, no multiplier, ever. Each pair runs an independent engine, so correlation stays low and exposure is spread across the market, not concentrated in one trend. The result: smoother equity and a strategy designed to survive ranges and ride swings. 🧠🛡️

Why follow this signal?

  • 35 pairs, non-exotics → broad diversification, low inter-pair correlation

  • Grid without martingale → capped position counts, controlled risk

  • Cost-efficient setup → best with RAW spreads for tighter execution

  • Hands-off, 24/5 → fully automated, built for consistency

Recommended setup

  • Broker/account: IC Markets RAW or IC Trading (EU clients)

  • Leverage: min 1:500 (for comfortable margin across pairs)

  • Starting capital: €10,000+ (to let the basket breathe)

Notes

  • Designed to perform in both ranges and developing trends thanks to the diversified basket.

  • No promises, just disciplined risk control and smart diversification. 📈

Ready to copy? Follow, plug in the recommended setup, and let the strategy go to work—simple, robust, and built for the real market.


Aucun avis
2025.09.16 11:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 12:45
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.15 12:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 12:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
