Wimmey Dedy Jien

Dydee The Ganks

Wimmey Dedy Jien
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
47 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 258%
Exness-MT5Real17
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
150
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
74 (49.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
76 (50.67%)
En iyi işlem:
463 986.90 IDR
En kötü işlem:
-326 733.31 IDR
Brüt kâr:
15 174 444.56 IDR (929 380 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-11 827 425.35 IDR (704 441 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (1 065 782.37 IDR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 065 782.37 IDR (5)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
12.76%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
92.88%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.93
Alış işlemleri:
122 (81.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
28 (18.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.28
Beklenen getiri:
22 313.46 IDR
Ortalama kâr:
205 060.06 IDR
Ortalama zarar:
-155 624.02 IDR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-792 754.43 IDR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-982 462.49 IDR (4)
Aylık büyüme:
49.14%
Yıllık tahmin:
596.17%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
801 612.43 IDR
Maksimum:
1 140 381.95 IDR (33.21%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
87.55% (801 612.43 IDR)
Varlığa göre:
9.10% (144 435.46 IDR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 150
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDm 337
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDm 225K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +463 986.90 IDR
En kötü işlem: -326 733 IDR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 065 782.37 IDR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -792 754.43 IDR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real17" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

İnceleme yok
2025.10.03 13:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 10:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 02:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 14:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.07 23:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 298 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.07 23:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
