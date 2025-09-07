SegnaliSezioni
Wimmey Dedy Jien

Dydee The Ganks

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
47 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 258%
Exness-MT5Real17
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
150
Profit Trade:
74 (49.33%)
Loss Trade:
76 (50.67%)
Best Trade:
463 986.90 IDR
Worst Trade:
-326 733.31 IDR
Profitto lordo:
15 174 444.56 IDR (929 380 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11 827 425.35 IDR (704 441 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (1 065 782.37 IDR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 065 782.37 IDR (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.06
Attività di trading:
12.76%
Massimo carico di deposito:
92.88%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.93
Long Trade:
122 (81.33%)
Short Trade:
28 (18.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.28
Profitto previsto:
22 313.46 IDR
Profitto medio:
205 060.06 IDR
Perdita media:
-155 624.02 IDR
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-792 754.43 IDR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-982 462.49 IDR (4)
Crescita mensile:
49.14%
Previsione annuale:
596.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
801 612.43 IDR
Massimale:
1 140 381.95 IDR (33.21%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
87.55% (801 612.43 IDR)
Per equità:
9.10% (144 435.46 IDR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 150
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDm 337
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDm 225K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +463 986.90 IDR
Worst Trade: -326 733 IDR
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 065 782.37 IDR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -792 754.43 IDR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🚀 Trading Is Not Just Speculation, It’s Strategy! 🚀

We’re here to prove that trading can be a smart way to grow your assets. With solid analysis + modern strategies, we help investors grow without having to stare at charts all day.

✨ Why choose us?
✅ Transparent trades you can track
✅ Focus on long-term results, not just “quick profits”
✅ Strict risk management to keep your capital safe
✅ Portfolios that grow steadily & consistently

💡 Want to see how your assets can grow in a safer and more professional way?
Let’s grow together! 🔥

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.03 13:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 10:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 02:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 14:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.07 23:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 298 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.07 23:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
