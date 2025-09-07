SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Dydee The Ganks
Wimmey Dedy Jien

Dydee The Ganks

Wimmey Dedy Jien
0 avis
Fiabilité
47 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 258%
Exness-MT5Real17
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
150
Bénéfice trades:
74 (49.33%)
Perte trades:
76 (50.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
463 986.90 IDR
Pire transaction:
-326 733.31 IDR
Bénéfice brut:
15 174 444.56 IDR (929 380 pips)
Perte brute:
-11 827 425.35 IDR (704 441 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (1 065 782.37 IDR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 065 782.37 IDR (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.06
Activité de trading:
12.76%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
92.88%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.93
Longs trades:
122 (81.33%)
Courts trades:
28 (18.67%)
Facteur de profit:
1.28
Rendement attendu:
22 313.46 IDR
Bénéfice moyen:
205 060.06 IDR
Perte moyenne:
-155 624.02 IDR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-792 754.43 IDR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-982 462.49 IDR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
49.14%
Prévision annuelle:
596.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
801 612.43 IDR
Maximal:
1 140 381.95 IDR (33.21%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
87.55% (801 612.43 IDR)
Par fonds propres:
9.10% (144 435.46 IDR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 150
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 337
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 225K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +463 986.90 IDR
Pire transaction: -326 733 IDR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 065 782.37 IDR
Perte consécutive maximale: -792 754.43 IDR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🚀 Trading Is Not Just Speculation, It’s Strategy! 🚀

We’re here to prove that trading can be a smart way to grow your assets. With solid analysis + modern strategies, we help investors grow without having to stare at charts all day.

✨ Why choose us?
✅ Transparent trades you can track
✅ Focus on long-term results, not just “quick profits”
✅ Strict risk management to keep your capital safe
✅ Portfolios that grow steadily & consistently

💡 Want to see how your assets can grow in a safer and more professional way?
Let’s grow together! 🔥

Aucun avis
2025.10.03 13:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 10:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 02:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 14:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.07 23:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 298 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.07 23:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Dydee The Ganks
40 USD par mois
258%
0
0
USD
2.6M
IDR
47
0%
150
49%
13%
1.28
22 313.46
IDR
88%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.