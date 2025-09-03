SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Edge
Richard Bergmann

Golden Edge

Richard Bergmann
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
15 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 69%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
263
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
184 (69.96%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
79 (30.04%)
En iyi işlem:
33.83 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-30.23 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 533.25 EUR (177 343 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-642.45 EUR (65 994 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
24 (352.63 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
352.63 EUR (24)
Sharpe oranı:
0.30
Alım-satım etkinliği:
60.10%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.34%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
25
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
7.90
Alış işlemleri:
215 (81.75%)
Satış işlemleri:
48 (18.25%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.39
Beklenen getiri:
3.39 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
8.33 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-8.13 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-24.24 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-112.09 EUR (4)
Aylık büyüme:
62.82%
Yıllık tahmin:
762.17%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
53.19 EUR
Maksimum:
112.77 EUR (6.03%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.53% (112.21 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
6.40% (119.71 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 196
EURUSD 67
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1K
EURUSD -14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 111K
EURUSD 153
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +33.83 EUR
En kötü işlem: -30 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 24
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +352.63 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -24.24 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.07 × 61
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
1.25 × 8
Forex.com-Live 536
1.35 × 152
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.51 × 185
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.68 × 7719
69 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This trading signal focuses exclusively on Gold (XAU/USD), offering a balanced approach with moderate risk. Every trade is protected by a clearly defined Stop Loss, ensuring strict risk management at all times. The strategy avoids high-risk tactics such as Martingale, grid trading, or any other dangerous methods. Instead, it relies on disciplined entries, technical analysis, and capital preservation to deliver consistent performance over time.

Ideal for traders who seek exposure to gold with responsible risk control and transparent execution.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.01 06:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 05:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 00:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 03:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 07:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Golden Edge
Ayda 30 USD
69%
0
0
USD
2.2K
EUR
15
100%
263
69%
60%
2.38
3.39
EUR
8%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.