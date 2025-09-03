- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|196
|EURUSD
|67
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|EURUSD
|-14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|111K
|EURUSD
|153
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.07 × 61
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.25 × 8
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.35 × 152
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.51 × 185
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.68 × 7719
This trading signal focuses exclusively on Gold (XAU/USD), offering a balanced approach with moderate risk. Every trade is protected by a clearly defined Stop Loss, ensuring strict risk management at all times. The strategy avoids high-risk tactics such as Martingale, grid trading, or any other dangerous methods. Instead, it relies on disciplined entries, technical analysis, and capital preservation to deliver consistent performance over time.
Ideal for traders who seek exposure to gold with responsible risk control and transparent execution.
