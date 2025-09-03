SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Edge
Richard Bergmann

Golden Edge

Richard Bergmann
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 69%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
263
Profit Trade:
184 (69.96%)
Loss Trade:
79 (30.04%)
Best Trade:
33.83 EUR
Worst Trade:
-30.23 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 533.25 EUR (177 343 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-642.45 EUR (65 994 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (352.63 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
352.63 EUR (24)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.30
Attività di trading:
60.10%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.34%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
25
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
7.90
Long Trade:
215 (81.75%)
Short Trade:
48 (18.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.39
Profitto previsto:
3.39 EUR
Profitto medio:
8.33 EUR
Perdita media:
-8.13 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-24.24 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-112.09 EUR (4)
Crescita mensile:
62.82%
Previsione annuale:
762.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
53.19 EUR
Massimale:
112.77 EUR (6.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.53% (112.21 EUR)
Per equità:
6.40% (119.71 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 196
EURUSD 67
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1K
EURUSD -14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 111K
EURUSD 153
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +33.83 EUR
Worst Trade: -30 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 24
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +352.63 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -24.24 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.07 × 61
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
1.25 × 8
Forex.com-Live 536
1.35 × 152
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.51 × 185
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.68 × 7719
69 più
This trading signal focuses exclusively on Gold (XAU/USD), offering a balanced approach with moderate risk. Every trade is protected by a clearly defined Stop Loss, ensuring strict risk management at all times. The strategy avoids high-risk tactics such as Martingale, grid trading, or any other dangerous methods. Instead, it relies on disciplined entries, technical analysis, and capital preservation to deliver consistent performance over time.

Ideal for traders who seek exposure to gold with responsible risk control and transparent execution.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.01 06:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 05:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 00:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 03:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 07:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
