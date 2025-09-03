SignauxSections
Richard Bergmann

Golden Edge

Richard Bergmann
0 avis
Fiabilité
15 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 69%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
263
Bénéfice trades:
184 (69.96%)
Perte trades:
79 (30.04%)
Meilleure transaction:
33.83 EUR
Pire transaction:
-30.23 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 533.25 EUR (177 343 pips)
Perte brute:
-642.45 EUR (65 994 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (352.63 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
352.63 EUR (24)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.30
Activité de trading:
60.10%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.34%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
25
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
7.90
Longs trades:
215 (81.75%)
Courts trades:
48 (18.25%)
Facteur de profit:
2.39
Rendement attendu:
3.39 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
8.33 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-8.13 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-24.24 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-112.09 EUR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
62.82%
Prévision annuelle:
762.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
53.19 EUR
Maximal:
112.77 EUR (6.03%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.53% (112.21 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
6.40% (119.71 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 196
EURUSD 67
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
EURUSD -14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 111K
EURUSD 153
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +33.83 EUR
Pire transaction: -30 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 24
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +352.63 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -24.24 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.07 × 61
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
1.25 × 8
Forex.com-Live 536
1.35 × 152
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.51 × 185
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.68 × 7719
69 plus...
This trading signal focuses exclusively on Gold (XAU/USD), offering a balanced approach with moderate risk. Every trade is protected by a clearly defined Stop Loss, ensuring strict risk management at all times. The strategy avoids high-risk tactics such as Martingale, grid trading, or any other dangerous methods. Instead, it relies on disciplined entries, technical analysis, and capital preservation to deliver consistent performance over time.

Ideal for traders who seek exposure to gold with responsible risk control and transparent execution.


Aucun avis
2025.10.01 06:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 05:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 00:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 03:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 07:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
