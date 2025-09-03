- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|196
|EURUSD
|67
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|EURUSD
|-14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|111K
|EURUSD
|153
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.07 × 61
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.25 × 8
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.35 × 152
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.51 × 185
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.68 × 7719
This trading signal focuses exclusively on Gold (XAU/USD), offering a balanced approach with moderate risk. Every trade is protected by a clearly defined Stop Loss, ensuring strict risk management at all times. The strategy avoids high-risk tactics such as Martingale, grid trading, or any other dangerous methods. Instead, it relies on disciplined entries, technical analysis, and capital preservation to deliver consistent performance over time.
Ideal for traders who seek exposure to gold with responsible risk control and transparent execution.
USD
EUR
EUR