SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Precision Flow Strategy
Cristian Mihai

Precision Flow Strategy

Cristian Mihai
0 inceleme
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 36 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -3%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
50
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
18 (36.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
32 (64.00%)
En iyi işlem:
7.12 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-12.57 EUR
Brüt kâr:
31.01 EUR (906 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-62.95 EUR (1 447 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (6.59 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
9.26 EUR (4)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.22
Alım-satım etkinliği:
13.83%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
96.54%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
38
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.66
Alış işlemleri:
22 (44.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
28 (56.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.49
Beklenen getiri:
-0.64 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.72 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-1.97 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
16 (-37.14 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-37.14 EUR (16)
Aylık büyüme:
-2.66%
Algo alım-satım:
38%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
33.75 EUR
Maksimum:
48.71 EUR (4.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.01% (48.71 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
2.18% (25.50 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 32
GBPUSD 7
AUDUSD 7
EURUSD 3
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY -43
GBPUSD 12
AUDUSD -7
EURUSD 1
USDCHF 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY -645
GBPUSD 205
AUDUSD -181
EURUSD 50
USDCHF 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.12 EUR
En kötü işlem: -13 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 16
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.59 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -37.14 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 5
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.17 × 12
OneTrade-Real
0.25 × 4
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 177
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live10
0.29 × 7
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.36 × 565
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.46 × 72
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.48 × 135
ICMarkets-Live06
0.51 × 126
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.56 × 64
ICMarkets-Live09
0.58 × 105
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
Monex-Server2
0.63 × 49
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.63 × 169
TickmillUK-Live03
0.64 × 55
188 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Strategy Name: Precision Flow Strategy

Description
The Precision Flow Strategy is a sophisticated approach to forex trading that blends market structure analysis with advanced risk management principles. It is designed to capture opportunities in both trending and consolidating conditions, while maintaining a disciplined framework that prioritizes capital preservation and long-term growth.

Core Philosophy
At the heart of the strategy lies a simple idea: markets move in waves, and by aligning entries with the natural flow of price, we maximize the probability of success while limiting unnecessary exposure. Every trade is executed according to predefined rules, eliminating emotional bias and ensuring a consistent methodology.

Key Features

  • Trend Alignment: Positions are always placed in harmony with the prevailing market direction.

  • Precision Entries: Trades are triggered only when specific technical conditions confirm momentum and structure alignment.

  • Disciplined Risk Control: Strict rules ensure that exposure remains balanced, protecting capital in all market environments.

  • Adaptive Flexibility: The approach adjusts to different market conditions, maintaining efficiency during both volatility spikes and quiet sessions.

  • Professional Execution: Designed to be implemented seamlessly by both discretionary traders and automated systems.

Why It Works
The Precision Flow Strategy avoids overcomplication, focusing on clarity, structure, and repeatability. It empowers traders and investors to benefit from the world’s largest financial market with confidence, combining proven principles with a modern, professional edge.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.23 13:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 19:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 18:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 01:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.09 00:01
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 08:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.03 08:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.03 08:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.02 08:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 08:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 08:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 08:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 08:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Precision Flow Strategy
Ayda 36 USD
-3%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
4
38%
50
36%
14%
0.49
-0.64
EUR
4%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.