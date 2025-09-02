SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Precision Flow Strategy
Cristian Mihai

Precision Flow Strategy

Cristian Mihai
0 recensioni
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 36 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -3%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
50
Profit Trade:
18 (36.00%)
Loss Trade:
32 (64.00%)
Best Trade:
7.12 EUR
Worst Trade:
-12.57 EUR
Profitto lordo:
31.01 EUR (906 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-62.95 EUR (1 447 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (6.59 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
9.26 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.22
Attività di trading:
13.83%
Massimo carico di deposito:
96.54%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
38
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.66
Long Trade:
22 (44.00%)
Short Trade:
28 (56.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.49
Profitto previsto:
-0.64 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.72 EUR
Perdita media:
-1.97 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-37.14 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-37.14 EUR (16)
Crescita mensile:
-2.66%
Algo trading:
38%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
33.75 EUR
Massimale:
48.71 EUR (4.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.01% (48.71 EUR)
Per equità:
2.18% (25.50 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 32
GBPUSD 7
AUDUSD 7
EURUSD 3
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY -43
GBPUSD 12
AUDUSD -7
EURUSD 1
USDCHF 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY -645
GBPUSD 205
AUDUSD -181
EURUSD 50
USDCHF 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.12 EUR
Worst Trade: -13 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.59 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -37.14 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 5
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.17 × 12
OneTrade-Real
0.25 × 4
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 177
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live10
0.29 × 7
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.36 × 565
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.46 × 72
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.48 × 135
ICMarkets-Live06
0.51 × 126
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.56 × 64
ICMarkets-Live09
0.58 × 105
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
Monex-Server2
0.63 × 49
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.63 × 169
TickmillUK-Live03
0.64 × 55
188 più
Strategy Name: Precision Flow Strategy

Description
The Precision Flow Strategy is a sophisticated approach to forex trading that blends market structure analysis with advanced risk management principles. It is designed to capture opportunities in both trending and consolidating conditions, while maintaining a disciplined framework that prioritizes capital preservation and long-term growth.

Core Philosophy
At the heart of the strategy lies a simple idea: markets move in waves, and by aligning entries with the natural flow of price, we maximize the probability of success while limiting unnecessary exposure. Every trade is executed according to predefined rules, eliminating emotional bias and ensuring a consistent methodology.

Key Features

  • Trend Alignment: Positions are always placed in harmony with the prevailing market direction.

  • Precision Entries: Trades are triggered only when specific technical conditions confirm momentum and structure alignment.

  • Disciplined Risk Control: Strict rules ensure that exposure remains balanced, protecting capital in all market environments.

  • Adaptive Flexibility: The approach adjusts to different market conditions, maintaining efficiency during both volatility spikes and quiet sessions.

  • Professional Execution: Designed to be implemented seamlessly by both discretionary traders and automated systems.

Why It Works
The Precision Flow Strategy avoids overcomplication, focusing on clarity, structure, and repeatability. It empowers traders and investors to benefit from the world’s largest financial market with confidence, combining proven principles with a modern, professional edge.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 13:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 19:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 18:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 01:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.09 00:01
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 08:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.03 08:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.03 08:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.02 08:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 08:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 08:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 08:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 08:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
