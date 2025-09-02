- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|32
|GBPUSD
|7
|AUDUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|-43
|GBPUSD
|12
|AUDUSD
|-7
|EURUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|2
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|-645
|GBPUSD
|205
|AUDUSD
|-181
|EURUSD
|50
|USDCHF
|46
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 5
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 5
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.17 × 12
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.27 × 177
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.29 × 7
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.36 × 565
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.46 × 72
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.48 × 135
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.51 × 126
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.56 × 64
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.58 × 105
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
Monex-Server2
|0.63 × 49
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.63 × 169
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.64 × 55
Strategy Name: Precision Flow Strategy
Description
The Precision Flow Strategy is a sophisticated approach to forex trading that blends market structure analysis with advanced risk management principles. It is designed to capture opportunities in both trending and consolidating conditions, while maintaining a disciplined framework that prioritizes capital preservation and long-term growth.
Core Philosophy
At the heart of the strategy lies a simple idea: markets move in waves, and by aligning entries with the natural flow of price, we maximize the probability of success while limiting unnecessary exposure. Every trade is executed according to predefined rules, eliminating emotional bias and ensuring a consistent methodology.
Key Features
-
Trend Alignment: Positions are always placed in harmony with the prevailing market direction.
-
Precision Entries: Trades are triggered only when specific technical conditions confirm momentum and structure alignment.
-
Disciplined Risk Control: Strict rules ensure that exposure remains balanced, protecting capital in all market environments.
-
Adaptive Flexibility: The approach adjusts to different market conditions, maintaining efficiency during both volatility spikes and quiet sessions.
-
Professional Execution: Designed to be implemented seamlessly by both discretionary traders and automated systems.
Why It Works
The Precision Flow Strategy avoids overcomplication, focusing on clarity, structure, and repeatability. It empowers traders and investors to benefit from the world’s largest financial market with confidence, combining proven principles with a modern, professional edge.
