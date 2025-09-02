SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Precision Flow Strategy
Cristian Mihai

Precision Flow Strategy

Cristian Mihai
0 avis
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 36 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
48
Bénéfice trades:
18 (37.50%)
Perte trades:
30 (62.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
7.12 EUR
Pire transaction:
-12.57 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
31.01 EUR (906 pips)
Perte brute:
-55.53 EUR (1 345 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (6.59 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
9.26 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.18
Activité de trading:
12.42%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
96.54%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
39
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.50
Longs trades:
22 (45.83%)
Courts trades:
26 (54.17%)
Facteur de profit:
0.56
Rendement attendu:
-0.51 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.72 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-1.85 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
16 (-37.14 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-37.14 EUR (16)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.04%
Algo trading:
39%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
33.75 EUR
Maximal:
48.71 EUR (4.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.01% (48.71 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
2.18% (25.50 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 32
GBPUSD 7
AUDUSD 5
EURUSD 3
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -43
GBPUSD 12
AUDUSD 1
EURUSD 1
USDCHF 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -645
GBPUSD 205
AUDUSD -79
EURUSD 50
USDCHF 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7.12 EUR
Pire transaction: -13 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 16
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.59 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -37.14 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 5
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.17 × 12
OneTrade-Real
0.25 × 4
ICMarkets-Live07
0.27 × 177
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live10
0.29 × 7
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.36 × 565
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.46 × 72
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.48 × 135
ICMarkets-Live06
0.51 × 126
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.56 × 64
ICMarkets-Live09
0.58 × 105
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
Monex-Server2
0.63 × 49
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.63 × 169
TickmillUK-Live03
0.64 × 55
188 plus...
Strategy Name: Precision Flow Strategy

Description
The Precision Flow Strategy is a sophisticated approach to forex trading that blends market structure analysis with advanced risk management principles. It is designed to capture opportunities in both trending and consolidating conditions, while maintaining a disciplined framework that prioritizes capital preservation and long-term growth.

Core Philosophy
At the heart of the strategy lies a simple idea: markets move in waves, and by aligning entries with the natural flow of price, we maximize the probability of success while limiting unnecessary exposure. Every trade is executed according to predefined rules, eliminating emotional bias and ensuring a consistent methodology.

Key Features

  • Trend Alignment: Positions are always placed in harmony with the prevailing market direction.

  • Precision Entries: Trades are triggered only when specific technical conditions confirm momentum and structure alignment.

  • Disciplined Risk Control: Strict rules ensure that exposure remains balanced, protecting capital in all market environments.

  • Adaptive Flexibility: The approach adjusts to different market conditions, maintaining efficiency during both volatility spikes and quiet sessions.

  • Professional Execution: Designed to be implemented seamlessly by both discretionary traders and automated systems.

Why It Works
The Precision Flow Strategy avoids overcomplication, focusing on clarity, structure, and repeatability. It empowers traders and investors to benefit from the world’s largest financial market with confidence, combining proven principles with a modern, professional edge.


Aucun avis
2025.09.23 13:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 19:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 18:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 01:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.09 00:01
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 08:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.03 08:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.03 08:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.02 08:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 08:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 08:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 08:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 08:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
