SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Break and Cover VTG PAMM2
Claudio D. Ash

Break and Cover VTG PAMM2

Claudio D. Ash
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
13 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 11%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
173
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
85 (49.13%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
88 (50.87%)
En iyi işlem:
148.89 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-138.79 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 110.29 EUR (11 162 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-897.68 EUR (12 927 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (26.78 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
213.21 EUR (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
23.50%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.96%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.09
Alış işlemleri:
81 (46.82%)
Satış işlemleri:
92 (53.18%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.24
Beklenen getiri:
1.23 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
13.06 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-10.20 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-26.05 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-138.79 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
6.00%
Yıllık tahmin:
72.85%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
73.17 EUR
Maksimum:
195.84 EUR (9.23%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.23% (195.84 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
1.52% (31.91 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 173
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD+ 242
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD+ -1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +148.89 EUR
En kötü işlem: -139 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +26.78 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -26.05 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Accelerated Growth: High-Yield Investment with Risk Management

For investors seeking accelerated growth who are willing to accept a higher level of risk. Our bot operates with a proven strategy that aims to maximize profitability.

  • Proven Results: Our bot has achieved a +35.7% return in one year, demonstrating its ability to generate significant returns.

  • No Martingale: Our strategy is about market reality, not promises. Our proprietary hedging is designed to actively manage losses, allowing us to limit drawdowns and recover strongly.

  • 10-Year Backtests: For the risk level this signal represents, 10-year backtests deliver a Recovery Factor of 17.80, a Profit Factor of 2.17, and a Sharpe Ratio of 0.02.

Join our high-risk PAMM account if you're looking for exponential growth and an investment opportunity that dares to challenge the market.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.24 09:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.23 21:33
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 06:25
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.05% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 10:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 07:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 00:22
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 18:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Break and Cover VTG PAMM2
Ayda 30 USD
11%
0
0
USD
2.2K
EUR
13
100%
173
49%
24%
1.23
1.23
EUR
9%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.