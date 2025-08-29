SegnaliSezioni
Claudio D. Ash

Break and Cover VTG PAMM2

Claudio D. Ash
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 11%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
173
Profit Trade:
85 (49.13%)
Loss Trade:
88 (50.87%)
Best Trade:
148.89 EUR
Worst Trade:
-138.79 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 110.29 EUR (11 162 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-897.68 EUR (12 927 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (26.78 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
213.21 EUR (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
23.50%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.96%
Ultimo trade:
24 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.09
Long Trade:
81 (46.82%)
Short Trade:
92 (53.18%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.24
Profitto previsto:
1.23 EUR
Profitto medio:
13.06 EUR
Perdita media:
-10.20 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-26.05 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-138.79 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
4.54%
Previsione annuale:
55.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
73.17 EUR
Massimale:
195.84 EUR (9.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.23% (195.84 EUR)
Per equità:
1.52% (31.91 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 173
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD+ 242
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD+ -1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +148.89 EUR
Worst Trade: -139 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +26.78 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -26.05 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Accelerated Growth: High-Yield Investment with Risk Management

For investors seeking accelerated growth who are willing to accept a higher level of risk. Our bot operates with a proven strategy that aims to maximize profitability.

  • Proven Results: Our bot has achieved a +35.7% return in one year, demonstrating its ability to generate significant returns.

  • No Martingale: Our strategy is about market reality, not promises. Our proprietary hedging is designed to actively manage losses, allowing us to limit drawdowns and recover strongly.

  • 10-Year Backtests: For the risk level this signal represents, 10-year backtests deliver a Recovery Factor of 17.80, a Profit Factor of 2.17, and a Sharpe Ratio of 0.02.

Join our high-risk PAMM account if you're looking for exponential growth and an investment opportunity that dares to challenge the market.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 09:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.23 21:33
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 06:25
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.05% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 10:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 07:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 00:22
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 18:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Break and Cover VTG PAMM2
30USD al mese
11%
0
0
USD
2.2K
EUR
13
100%
173
49%
24%
1.23
1.23
EUR
9%
1:500
Copia

