|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|173
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD+
|242
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD+
|-1.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Accelerated Growth: High-Yield Investment with Risk Management
For investors seeking accelerated growth who are willing to accept a higher level of risk. Our bot operates with a proven strategy that aims to maximize profitability.
-
Proven Results: Our bot has achieved a +35.7% return in one year, demonstrating its ability to generate significant returns.
-
No Martingale: Our strategy is about market reality, not promises. Our proprietary hedging is designed to actively manage losses, allowing us to limit drawdowns and recover strongly.
-
10-Year Backtests: For the risk level this signal represents, 10-year backtests deliver a Recovery Factor of 17.80, a Profit Factor of 2.17, and a Sharpe Ratio of 0.02.
Join our high-risk PAMM account if you're looking for exponential growth and an investment opportunity that dares to challenge the market.
