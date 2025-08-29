SignauxSections
Claudio D. Ash

Break and Cover VTG PAMM2

Claudio D. Ash
0 avis
Fiabilité
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 11%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
173
Bénéfice trades:
85 (49.13%)
Perte trades:
88 (50.87%)
Meilleure transaction:
148.89 EUR
Pire transaction:
-138.79 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 110.29 EUR (11 162 pips)
Perte brute:
-897.68 EUR (12 927 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (26.78 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
213.21 EUR (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
23.50%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.96%
Dernier trade:
1 une minute avant
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.09
Longs trades:
81 (46.82%)
Courts trades:
92 (53.18%)
Facteur de profit:
1.24
Rendement attendu:
1.23 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
13.06 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-10.20 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-26.05 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-138.79 EUR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.54%
Prévision annuelle:
55.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
73.17 EUR
Maximal:
195.84 EUR (9.23%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.23% (195.84 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
1.52% (31.91 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 173
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 242
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ -1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +148.89 EUR
Pire transaction: -139 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +26.78 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -26.05 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Accelerated Growth: High-Yield Investment with Risk Management

For investors seeking accelerated growth who are willing to accept a higher level of risk. Our bot operates with a proven strategy that aims to maximize profitability.

  • Proven Results: Our bot has achieved a +35.7% return in one year, demonstrating its ability to generate significant returns.

  • No Martingale: Our strategy is about market reality, not promises. Our proprietary hedging is designed to actively manage losses, allowing us to limit drawdowns and recover strongly.

  • 10-Year Backtests: For the risk level this signal represents, 10-year backtests deliver a Recovery Factor of 17.80, a Profit Factor of 2.17, and a Sharpe Ratio of 0.02.

Join our high-risk PAMM account if you're looking for exponential growth and an investment opportunity that dares to challenge the market.

Aucun avis
2025.09.24 09:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.23 21:33
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 06:25
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.05% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 10:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 07:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 00:22
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 18:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

