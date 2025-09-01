- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|32
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GOLD
|-351
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GOLD
|1.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 35" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
GoldTendencias
The GoldTendencias is an Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking consistency and convenience. Based on a moderate grid strategy with average price management, the bot works with pending orders and daily profit targets, operating 100% automatically.
Key Features
- Fully automated operations: No manual intervention needed.
- Grid Strategy with smart pending orders: Places orders at strategic levels.
- Configurable Daily Take Profit (default: 500 points): A daily profit goal.
- Individual Take Profit per order (default: 100 points): Each trade has its own profit target.
- Average price management to reduce risks: A method to lower the average entry price and minimize potential losses.
- Compatible with Forex and Metals (recommended: XAUUSD and EURUSD): Works on popular trading pairs.
- Information panel directly on the charts: See key data at a glance.
Default Parameters
- Initial distance of the first order: 200 points
- Distance between subsequent orders: 100 points
- Take Profit per order: 100 points
- Daily target (Global Take Profit): 500 points
Recommendations
- Use a Standard account with low spread.
- Use a low-latency VPS for better execution.
Results
GoldTendencias is ideal for those seeking consistent gains with controlled risk. Tests and real-time operations have proven the efficiency of the moderate grid strategy.
Fala galera segue abaixo no link o video do backtest do robo. https://youtu.be/B_cW-ASLNPk
Fala galera! Recomendo que utilizem o XAUUSD (Gold) Os parâmetros do robô foram feito para este par de moedas, para melhor performance Em breve vou adicionar o canal do Telegram para divulgação de resultados e bate papo!
USD
USD
USD