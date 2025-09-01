SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / GoldTendencia Lucro Diario no XAUUSD
Rqdrigo Thadeu Pereira De Almeida

GoldTendencia Lucro Diario no XAUUSD

Rqdrigo Thadeu Pereira De Almeida
0 inceleme
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -41%
XMGlobal-Real 35
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
32
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
23 (71.87%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 (28.13%)
En iyi işlem:
342.80 USD
En kötü işlem:
-430.40 USD
Brüt kâr:
947.43 USD (14 120 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 298.75 USD (12 468 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (50.47 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
342.80 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
17.57%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
96.90%
En son işlem:
10 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.39
Alış işlemleri:
25 (78.13%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (21.88%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.73
Beklenen getiri:
-10.98 USD
Ortalama kâr:
41.19 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-144.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-904.99 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-904.99 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-41.37%
Algo alım-satım:
40%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
424.53 USD
Maksimum:
904.99 USD (102.79%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
79.09% (904.99 USD)
Varlığa göre:
57.30% (404.80 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD -351
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD 1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +342.80 USD
En kötü işlem: -430 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +50.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -904.99 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 35" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

GoldTendencias

​The GoldTendencias is an Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking consistency and convenience. Based on a moderate grid strategy with average price management, the bot works with pending orders and daily profit targets, operating 100% automatically.

​Key Features

  • Fully automated operations: No manual intervention needed.
  • Grid Strategy with smart pending orders: Places orders at strategic levels.
  • Configurable Daily Take Profit (default: 500 points): A daily profit goal.
  • Individual Take Profit per order (default: 100 points): Each trade has its own profit target.
  • Average price management to reduce risks: A method to lower the average entry price and minimize potential losses.
  • Compatible with Forex and Metals (recommended: XAUUSD and EURUSD): Works on popular trading pairs.
  • Information panel directly on the charts: See key data at a glance.

​Default Parameters

  • Initial distance of the first order: 200 points
  • Distance between subsequent orders: 100 points
  • Take Profit per order: 100 points
  • Daily target (Global Take Profit): 500 points

​Recommendations

  • ​Use a Standard account with low spread.
  • ​Use a low-latency VPS for better execution.

​Results

​GoldTendencias is ideal for those seeking consistent gains with controlled risk. Tests and real-time operations have proven the efficiency of the moderate grid strategy.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 01:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 04:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 03:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 02:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.18 02:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 02:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 00:41
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 15:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.15 15:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 14:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 17:03 2025.09.01 17:03:04  

Fala galera segue abaixo no link o video do backtest do robo. https://youtu.be/B_cW-ASLNPk

2025.09.01 16:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.01 14:08 2025.09.01 14:08:32  

Fala galera! Recomendo que utilizem o XAUUSD (Gold) Os parâmetros do robô foram feito para este par de moedas, para melhor performance Em breve vou adicionar o canal do Telegram para divulgação de resultados e bate papo!

2025.08.28 18:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.28 18:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 18:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
