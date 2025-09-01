SignauxSections
Rqdrigo Thadeu Pereira De Almeida

GoldTendencia Lucro Diario no XAUUSD

Rqdrigo Thadeu Pereira De Almeida
0 avis
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -41%
XMGlobal-Real 35
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
32
Bénéfice trades:
23 (71.87%)
Perte trades:
9 (28.13%)
Meilleure transaction:
342.80 USD
Pire transaction:
-430.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
947.43 USD (14 120 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 298.75 USD (12 468 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (50.47 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
342.80 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.04
Activité de trading:
17.57%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
96.90%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.39
Longs trades:
25 (78.13%)
Courts trades:
7 (21.88%)
Facteur de profit:
0.73
Rendement attendu:
-10.98 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
41.19 USD
Perte moyenne:
-144.31 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-904.99 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-904.99 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-41.37%
Algo trading:
40%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
424.53 USD
Maximal:
904.99 USD (102.79%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
79.09% (904.99 USD)
Par fonds propres:
57.30% (404.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLD -351
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +342.80 USD
Pire transaction: -430 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +50.47 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -904.99 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 35" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

GoldTendencias

​The GoldTendencias is an Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking consistency and convenience. Based on a moderate grid strategy with average price management, the bot works with pending orders and daily profit targets, operating 100% automatically.

​Key Features

  • Fully automated operations: No manual intervention needed.
  • Grid Strategy with smart pending orders: Places orders at strategic levels.
  • Configurable Daily Take Profit (default: 500 points): A daily profit goal.
  • Individual Take Profit per order (default: 100 points): Each trade has its own profit target.
  • Average price management to reduce risks: A method to lower the average entry price and minimize potential losses.
  • Compatible with Forex and Metals (recommended: XAUUSD and EURUSD): Works on popular trading pairs.
  • Information panel directly on the charts: See key data at a glance.

​Default Parameters

  • Initial distance of the first order: 200 points
  • Distance between subsequent orders: 100 points
  • Take Profit per order: 100 points
  • Daily target (Global Take Profit): 500 points

​Recommendations

  • ​Use a Standard account with low spread.
  • ​Use a low-latency VPS for better execution.

​Results

​GoldTendencias is ideal for those seeking consistent gains with controlled risk. Tests and real-time operations have proven the efficiency of the moderate grid strategy.

Aucun avis
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 01:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 04:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 03:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 02:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.18 02:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 02:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 00:41
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 15:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.15 15:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 14:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 17:03 2025.09.01 17:03:04  

Fala galera segue abaixo no link o video do backtest do robo. https://youtu.be/B_cW-ASLNPk

2025.09.01 16:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.01 14:08 2025.09.01 14:08:32  

Fala galera! Recomendo que utilizem o XAUUSD (Gold) Os parâmetros do robô foram feito para este par de moedas, para melhor performance Em breve vou adicionar o canal do Telegram para divulgação de resultados e bate papo!

2025.08.28 18:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.28 18:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 18:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
