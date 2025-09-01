GoldTendencias

​The GoldTendencias is an Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking consistency and convenience. Based on a moderate grid strategy with average price management, the bot works with pending orders and daily profit targets, operating 100% automatically.

​Key Features

​ Fully automated operations: No manual intervention needed.

No manual intervention needed. ​ Grid Strategy with smart pending orders: Places orders at strategic levels.

Places orders at strategic levels. ​ Configurable Daily Take Profit (default: 500 points): A daily profit goal.

A daily profit goal. ​ Individual Take Profit per order (default: 100 points): Each trade has its own profit target.

Each trade has its own profit target. ​ Average price management to reduce risks: A method to lower the average entry price and minimize potential losses.

A method to lower the average entry price and minimize potential losses. ​ Compatible with Forex and Metals (recommended: XAUUSD and EURUSD): Works on popular trading pairs.

Works on popular trading pairs. ​Information panel directly on the charts: See key data at a glance.

​Default Parameters

​ Initial distance of the first order: 200 points

200 points ​ Distance between subsequent orders: 100 points

100 points ​ Take Profit per order: 100 points

100 points ​Daily target (Global Take Profit): 500 points

​Recommendations

​Use a Standard account with low spread .

. ​Use a low-latency VPS for better execution.

​Results

​GoldTendencias is ideal for those seeking consistent gains with controlled risk. Tests and real-time operations have proven the efficiency of the moderate grid strategy.