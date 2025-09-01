SegnaliSezioni
Rqdrigo Thadeu Pereira De Almeida

GoldTendencia Lucro Diario no XAUUSD

Rqdrigo Thadeu Pereira De Almeida
0 recensioni
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -41%
XMGlobal-Real 35
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
32
Profit Trade:
23 (71.87%)
Loss Trade:
9 (28.13%)
Best Trade:
342.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-430.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
947.43 USD (14 120 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 298.75 USD (12 468 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (50.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
342.80 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
17.57%
Massimo carico di deposito:
96.90%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.39
Long Trade:
25 (78.13%)
Short Trade:
7 (21.88%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.73
Profitto previsto:
-10.98 USD
Profitto medio:
41.19 USD
Perdita media:
-144.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-904.99 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-904.99 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-41.37%
Algo trading:
40%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
424.53 USD
Massimale:
904.99 USD (102.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
79.09% (904.99 USD)
Per equità:
57.30% (404.80 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD -351
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD 1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +342.80 USD
Worst Trade: -430 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +50.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -904.99 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 35" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

GoldTendencias

​The GoldTendencias is an Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking consistency and convenience. Based on a moderate grid strategy with average price management, the bot works with pending orders and daily profit targets, operating 100% automatically.

​Key Features

  • Fully automated operations: No manual intervention needed.
  • Grid Strategy with smart pending orders: Places orders at strategic levels.
  • Configurable Daily Take Profit (default: 500 points): A daily profit goal.
  • Individual Take Profit per order (default: 100 points): Each trade has its own profit target.
  • Average price management to reduce risks: A method to lower the average entry price and minimize potential losses.
  • Compatible with Forex and Metals (recommended: XAUUSD and EURUSD): Works on popular trading pairs.
  • Information panel directly on the charts: See key data at a glance.

​Default Parameters

  • Initial distance of the first order: 200 points
  • Distance between subsequent orders: 100 points
  • Take Profit per order: 100 points
  • Daily target (Global Take Profit): 500 points

​Recommendations

  • ​Use a Standard account with low spread.
  • ​Use a low-latency VPS for better execution.

​Results

​GoldTendencias is ideal for those seeking consistent gains with controlled risk. Tests and real-time operations have proven the efficiency of the moderate grid strategy.

Non ci sono recensioni
Copia

