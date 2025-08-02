Overview:

Adaptive Greed Engine (AGE) is a fully automated trading strategy designed to exploit short-term mean reversion opportunities in high-liquidity forex pairs. It dynamically adjusts to volatility and price dislocation, scaling into positions with strict risk controls and exiting as momentum reverts to baseline.

The Mid Risk profile offers a balanced approach between return and drawdown. It is designed for traders and investors seeking monthly compounding without extreme exposure. This setup maintains moderate position sizing and conservative scaling parameters to optimize for long-term consistency.

Key Features:

Strategy Type: Short-term mean reversion with adaptive scaling

Instruments: Major FX pairs with low spreads and high liquidity

Entry logic: Multi-level entries triggered by volatility extremes

Exit logic: Targeted pullbacks, momentum decay, dynamic trailing stops

Trading hours: 24/5, fully automated

News filter: Avoids trading during major macroeconomic events

Minimum recommended capital: $700

Performance:

Estimated Monthly Return 7-17%

Real account live since June 2024

Operational Notes:

Completely hands-off. Any manual interference may lead to logic breaks or poor exits.

VPS required 24/5 to avoid missed trades or execution delays.

Best Suited For:

Intermediate to experienced investors familiar with the mechanics of layered trade systems

Those seeking an automated system with a higher return ceiling than traditional low-risk bots

Users comfortable with short-to-mid-term drawdowns in exchange for compounding growth

The system manages trades as a basket with built-in limits on max positions and overall equity risk. I run conservative settings with enough margin to handle volatility, and I’ll step in manually if markets move abnormally. No strategy is 100% risk-free, but this setup has stayed stable through past volatility, and I recommend (and personally do) regular profit withdrawals to lock in gains.



