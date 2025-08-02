SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Adaptive Greed Engine Medium Risk
Rene Aneomanti

Adaptive Greed Engine Medium Risk

Rene Aneomanti
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
67 hafta
2 / 2K USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 125%
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
564
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
428 (75.88%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
136 (24.11%)
En iyi işlem:
2 189.51 GBP
En kötü işlem:
-2 961.94 GBP
Brüt kâr:
38 268.85 GBP (60 846 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-27 347.94 GBP (41 184 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
29 (1 269.30 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 529.30 GBP (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
96.95%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
46.19%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
19
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.53
Alış işlemleri:
258 (45.74%)
Satış işlemleri:
306 (54.26%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.40
Beklenen getiri:
19.36 GBP
Ortalama kâr:
89.41 GBP
Ortalama zarar:
-201.09 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-6 651.86 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-6 651.86 GBP (7)
Aylık büyüme:
-45.66%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 GBP
Maksimum:
7 135.00 GBP (28.34%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
49.62% (7 135.00 GBP)
Varlığa göre:
62.35% (9 128.21 GBP)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 234
NZDCAD 186
AUDNZD 144
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 9.6K
NZDCAD 8.3K
AUDNZD -3.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 8.4K
NZDCAD 10K
AUDNZD 824
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2 189.51 GBP
En kötü işlem: -2 962 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 269.30 GBP
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6 651.86 GBP

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live04" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live08
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.75 × 350
AxionTrade-Live
2.19 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.71 × 7
RoboForex-Pro
22.27 × 15
Overview:
Adaptive Greed Engine (AGE) is a fully automated trading strategy designed to exploit short-term mean reversion opportunities in high-liquidity forex pairs. It dynamically adjusts to volatility and price dislocation, scaling into positions with strict risk controls and exiting as momentum reverts to baseline.

The Mid Risk profile offers a balanced approach between return and drawdown. It is designed for traders and investors seeking monthly compounding without extreme exposure. This setup maintains moderate position sizing and conservative scaling parameters to optimize for long-term consistency.

Key Features:

  • Strategy Type: Short-term mean reversion with adaptive scaling
  • Instruments: Major FX pairs with low spreads and high liquidity
  • Entry logic: Multi-level entries triggered by volatility extremes
  • Exit logic: Targeted pullbacks, momentum decay, dynamic trailing stops
  • Trading hours: 24/5, fully automated
  • News filter: Avoids trading during major macroeconomic events
  • Minimum recommended capital: $700

Performance:

  • Estimated Monthly Return 7-17%
  • Real account live since June 2024

Operational Notes:

  • Completely hands-off. Any manual interference may lead to logic breaks or poor exits.
  • VPS required 24/5 to avoid missed trades or execution delays.

Best Suited For:

  • Intermediate to experienced investors familiar with the mechanics of layered trade systems
  • Those seeking an automated system with a higher return ceiling than traditional low-risk bots
  • Users comfortable with short-to-mid-term drawdowns in exchange for compounding growth
The system manages trades as a basket with built-in limits on max positions and overall equity risk. I run conservative settings with enough margin to handle volatility, and I’ll step in manually if markets move abnormally. No strategy is 100% risk-free, but this setup has stayed stable through past volatility, and I recommend (and personally do) regular profit withdrawals to lock in gains.


Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Adaptive Greed Engine Medium Risk
Ayda 40 USD
125%
2
2K
USD
8K
GBP
67
96%
564
75%
97%
1.39
19.36
GBP
62%
1:500
