|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|234
|NZDCAD
|186
|AUDNZD
|144
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|9.6K
|NZDCAD
|8.3K
|AUDNZD
|-3.8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|8.4K
|NZDCAD
|10K
|AUDNZD
|824
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live04" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.57 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.75 × 350
|
AxionTrade-Live
|2.19 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|2.71 × 7
|
RoboForex-Pro
|22.27 × 15
Overview:
Adaptive Greed Engine (AGE) is a fully automated trading strategy designed to exploit short-term mean reversion opportunities in high-liquidity forex pairs. It dynamically adjusts to volatility and price dislocation, scaling into positions with strict risk controls and exiting as momentum reverts to baseline.
The Mid Risk profile offers a balanced approach between return and drawdown. It is designed for traders and investors seeking monthly compounding without extreme exposure. This setup maintains moderate position sizing and conservative scaling parameters to optimize for long-term consistency.
Key Features:
- Strategy Type: Short-term mean reversion with adaptive scaling
- Instruments: Major FX pairs with low spreads and high liquidity
- Entry logic: Multi-level entries triggered by volatility extremes
- Exit logic: Targeted pullbacks, momentum decay, dynamic trailing stops
- Trading hours: 24/5, fully automated
- News filter: Avoids trading during major macroeconomic events
- Minimum recommended capital: $700
Performance:
- Estimated Monthly Return 7-17%
- Real account live since June 2024
Operational Notes:
- Completely hands-off. Any manual interference may lead to logic breaks or poor exits.
- VPS required 24/5 to avoid missed trades or execution delays.
Best Suited For:
- Intermediate to experienced investors familiar with the mechanics of layered trade systems
- Those seeking an automated system with a higher return ceiling than traditional low-risk bots
- Users comfortable with short-to-mid-term drawdowns in exchange for compounding growth
