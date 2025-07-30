SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / VLVA QuantumX Portfolio
Juan Ignacio Villaleiva Ibaceta

VLVA QuantumX Portfolio

Juan Ignacio Villaleiva Ibaceta
0 inceleme
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
105
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
44 (41.90%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
61 (58.10%)
En iyi işlem:
60.07 USD
En kötü işlem:
-76.34 USD
Brüt kâr:
481.71 USD (315 215 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-559.38 USD (583 012 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (74.49 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
86.13 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
67.56%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.49%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.46
Alış işlemleri:
92 (87.62%)
Satış işlemleri:
13 (12.38%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.86
Beklenen getiri:
-0.74 USD
Ortalama kâr:
10.95 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-51.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-77.55 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
-1.47%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
81.52 USD
Maksimum:
169.59 USD (3.02%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.27% (155.42 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.30% (65.60 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
GER40 26
US500 26
BTCUSD 11
EURUSD 8
XBRUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 16
GER40 -18
US500 -50
BTCUSD -28
EURUSD 2
XBRUSD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 2.6K
GER40 -11K
US500 -1.4K
BTCUSD -257K
EURUSD -646
XBRUSD -6
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +60.07 USD
En kötü işlem: -76 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +74.49 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -51.57 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 15
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.88 × 8
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
4.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live09
9.50 × 4
RoboForex-Pro-2
10.00 × 7
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.64 × 22
Just2Trade-Real
16.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This is a fully automated strategy that combines Heiken Ashi signals, dynamic SL/TP management, and adaptive risk/reward logic. Entries are filtered by moving average crossovers and volatility compression zones, increasing the probability of directional success.

Quantum Capital does not overtrade — it prioritizes quality setups with asymmetric risk/reward, typically 1:1.5 or higher. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are always predefined. The system avoids high-impact news periods and monitors session-specific volatility.

Technical Pillars:

  • ✅ Heiken Ashi candle signals for trend confirmation

  • ✅ Moving average filters for setup validation (short/mid/long-term structure)

  • ✅ Pre-set Stop Loss & Take Profit for all trades

  • ✅ Risk/Reward logic: min 1:1.5 per trade

  • ✅ Focused on BTCUSD & XAUUSD (H4 / H8 timeframes)

  • ✅ VPS latency <10ms | Auto-recovery on disconnection

This signal is ideal for investors seeking professional automation and capital-conscious logic rather than speculative gambling.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 19:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 22:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 22:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 06:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 09:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.05 05:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 04:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.31 06:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.31 06:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.31 05:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.31 05:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.30 11:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 11:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 11:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.30 11:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.30 11:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
VLVA QuantumX Portfolio
Ayda 30 USD
-2%
0
0
USD
4.9K
USD
9
100%
105
41%
68%
0.86
-0.74
USD
3%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.