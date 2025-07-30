This is a fully automated strategy that combines Heiken Ashi signals, dynamic SL/TP management, and adaptive risk/reward logic. Entries are filtered by moving average crossovers and volatility compression zones, increasing the probability of directional success.

Quantum Capital does not overtrade — it prioritizes quality setups with asymmetric risk/reward, typically 1:1.5 or higher. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are always predefined. The system avoids high-impact news periods and monitors session-specific volatility.

Technical Pillars:

✅ Heiken Ashi candle signals for trend confirmation

✅ Moving average filters for setup validation (short/mid/long-term structure)

✅ Pre-set Stop Loss & Take Profit for all trades

✅ Risk/Reward logic: min 1:1.5 per trade

✅ Focused on BTCUSD & XAUUSD (H4 / H8 timeframes)

✅ VPS latency <10ms | Auto-recovery on disconnection

This signal is ideal for investors seeking professional automation and capital-conscious logic rather than speculative gambling.



