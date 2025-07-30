- Crescita
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|GER40
|26
|US500
|26
|BTCUSD
|11
|EURUSD
|8
|XBRUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|16
|GER40
|-18
|US500
|-50
|BTCUSD
|-28
|EURUSD
|2
|XBRUSD
|0
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|GER40
|-11K
|US500
|-1.4K
|BTCUSD
|-257K
|EURUSD
|-646
|XBRUSD
|-6
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
AltairInc-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 15
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.17 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.34 × 47
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|1.33 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.88 × 8
|
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 8
|
FBS-Real-4
|6.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|6.74 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|9.50 × 4
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|10.00 × 7
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|12.64 × 22
|
Just2Trade-Real
|16.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|24.50 × 2
This is a fully automated strategy that combines Heiken Ashi signals, dynamic SL/TP management, and adaptive risk/reward logic. Entries are filtered by moving average crossovers and volatility compression zones, increasing the probability of directional success.
Quantum Capital does not overtrade — it prioritizes quality setups with asymmetric risk/reward, typically 1:1.5 or higher. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are always predefined. The system avoids high-impact news periods and monitors session-specific volatility.
Technical Pillars:
-
✅ Heiken Ashi candle signals for trend confirmation
-
✅ Moving average filters for setup validation (short/mid/long-term structure)
-
✅ Pre-set Stop Loss & Take Profit for all trades
-
✅ Risk/Reward logic: min 1:1.5 per trade
-
✅ Focused on BTCUSD & XAUUSD (H4 / H8 timeframes)
-
✅ VPS latency <10ms | Auto-recovery on disconnection
This signal is ideal for investors seeking professional automation and capital-conscious logic rather than speculative gambling.
