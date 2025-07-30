SegnaliSezioni
Juan Ignacio Villaleiva Ibaceta

VLVA QuantumX Portfolio

Juan Ignacio Villaleiva Ibaceta
0 recensioni
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
105
Profit Trade:
44 (41.90%)
Loss Trade:
61 (58.10%)
Best Trade:
60.07 USD
Worst Trade:
-76.34 USD
Profitto lordo:
481.71 USD (315 215 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-559.38 USD (583 012 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (74.49 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
86.13 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
67.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.49%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.46
Long Trade:
92 (87.62%)
Short Trade:
13 (12.38%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.86
Profitto previsto:
-0.74 USD
Profitto medio:
10.95 USD
Perdita media:
-9.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-51.57 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-77.55 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-1.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
81.52 USD
Massimale:
169.59 USD (3.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.27% (155.42 USD)
Per equità:
1.30% (65.60 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
GER40 26
US500 26
BTCUSD 11
EURUSD 8
XBRUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 16
GER40 -18
US500 -50
BTCUSD -28
EURUSD 2
XBRUSD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.6K
GER40 -11K
US500 -1.4K
BTCUSD -257K
EURUSD -646
XBRUSD -6
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +60.07 USD
Worst Trade: -76 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +74.49 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -51.57 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 15
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.88 × 8
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
4.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live09
9.50 × 4
RoboForex-Pro-2
10.00 × 7
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.64 × 22
Just2Trade-Real
16.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
This is a fully automated strategy that combines Heiken Ashi signals, dynamic SL/TP management, and adaptive risk/reward logic. Entries are filtered by moving average crossovers and volatility compression zones, increasing the probability of directional success.

Quantum Capital does not overtrade — it prioritizes quality setups with asymmetric risk/reward, typically 1:1.5 or higher. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are always predefined. The system avoids high-impact news periods and monitors session-specific volatility.

Technical Pillars:

  • ✅ Heiken Ashi candle signals for trend confirmation

  • ✅ Moving average filters for setup validation (short/mid/long-term structure)

  • ✅ Pre-set Stop Loss & Take Profit for all trades

  • ✅ Risk/Reward logic: min 1:1.5 per trade

  • ✅ Focused on BTCUSD & XAUUSD (H4 / H8 timeframes)

  • ✅ VPS latency <10ms | Auto-recovery on disconnection

This signal is ideal for investors seeking professional automation and capital-conscious logic rather than speculative gambling.


