- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|32
|GER40
|26
|US500
|24
|BTCUSD
|11
|EURUSD
|8
|XBRUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|12
|GER40
|-18
|US500
|18
|BTCUSD
|-28
|EURUSD
|2
|XBRUSD
|0
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|GER40
|-11K
|US500
|1.9K
|BTCUSD
|-257K
|EURUSD
|-646
|XBRUSD
|-6
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
AltairInc-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 15
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.17 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.34 × 47
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|1.33 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.88 × 8
|
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 8
|
FBS-Real-4
|6.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|6.74 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|9.50 × 4
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|10.00 × 7
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|12.64 × 22
|
Just2Trade-Real
|16.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|24.50 × 2
This is a fully automated strategy that combines Heiken Ashi signals, dynamic SL/TP management, and adaptive risk/reward logic. Entries are filtered by moving average crossovers and volatility compression zones, increasing the probability of directional success.
Quantum Capital does not overtrade — it prioritizes quality setups with asymmetric risk/reward, typically 1:1.5 or higher. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are always predefined. The system avoids high-impact news periods and monitors session-specific volatility.
Technical Pillars:
-
✅ Heiken Ashi candle signals for trend confirmation
-
✅ Moving average filters for setup validation (short/mid/long-term structure)
-
✅ Pre-set Stop Loss & Take Profit for all trades
-
✅ Risk/Reward logic: min 1:1.5 per trade
-
✅ Focused on BTCUSD & XAUUSD (H4 / H8 timeframes)
-
✅ VPS latency <10ms | Auto-recovery on disconnection
This signal is ideal for investors seeking professional automation and capital-conscious logic rather than speculative gambling.
USD
USD
USD