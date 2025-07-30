SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / VLVA QuantumX Portfolio
Juan Ignacio Villaleiva Ibaceta

VLVA QuantumX Portfolio

Juan Ignacio Villaleiva Ibaceta
0 avis
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -1%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
102
Bénéfice trades:
42 (41.17%)
Perte trades:
60 (58.82%)
Meilleure transaction:
60.07 USD
Pire transaction:
-68.10 USD
Bénéfice brut:
470.16 USD (314 318 pips)
Perte brute:
-483.04 USD (579 195 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (74.49 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
86.13 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
67.56%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.44%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.08
Longs trades:
89 (87.25%)
Courts trades:
13 (12.75%)
Facteur de profit:
0.97
Rendement attendu:
-0.13 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
11.19 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.05 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-51.57 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-77.55 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
70.64 USD
Maximal:
155.42 USD (2.77%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.27% (155.42 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.30% (65.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
GER40 26
US500 24
BTCUSD 11
EURUSD 8
XBRUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 12
GER40 -18
US500 18
BTCUSD -28
EURUSD 2
XBRUSD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.2K
GER40 -11K
US500 1.9K
BTCUSD -257K
EURUSD -646
XBRUSD -6
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +60.07 USD
Pire transaction: -68 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +74.49 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -51.57 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 15
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.88 × 8
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
4.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live09
9.50 × 4
RoboForex-Pro-2
10.00 × 7
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.64 × 22
Just2Trade-Real
16.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
This is a fully automated strategy that combines Heiken Ashi signals, dynamic SL/TP management, and adaptive risk/reward logic. Entries are filtered by moving average crossovers and volatility compression zones, increasing the probability of directional success.

Quantum Capital does not overtrade — it prioritizes quality setups with asymmetric risk/reward, typically 1:1.5 or higher. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are always predefined. The system avoids high-impact news periods and monitors session-specific volatility.

Technical Pillars:

  • ✅ Heiken Ashi candle signals for trend confirmation

  • ✅ Moving average filters for setup validation (short/mid/long-term structure)

  • ✅ Pre-set Stop Loss & Take Profit for all trades

  • ✅ Risk/Reward logic: min 1:1.5 per trade

  • ✅ Focused on BTCUSD & XAUUSD (H4 / H8 timeframes)

  • ✅ VPS latency <10ms | Auto-recovery on disconnection

This signal is ideal for investors seeking professional automation and capital-conscious logic rather than speculative gambling.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 19:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 22:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 22:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 06:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 09:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.05 05:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 04:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.31 06:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.31 06:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.31 05:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.31 05:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.30 11:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 11:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 11:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.30 11:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.30 11:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
