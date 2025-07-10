- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|31
|AUDNZD
|13
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|116
|AUDNZD
|29
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|5.8K
|AUDNZD
|306
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 5
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG.com-NY7 LIVE
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 2
|
IkonGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
JFD-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real6
|0.39 × 59
|
Exness-Real2
|0.51 × 177
|
Exness-Real
|0.67 × 147
|
Exness-Real5
|1.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real4
|1.00 × 6
|
XM.COM-Real 11
|1.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|2.67 × 3
|
DestekFX-Trade
|4.00 × 2
GemNanpin HighProf is a low-risk nanpinning EA that supports two currency pairs (AUDCAD, AUDNZD). It is a martingale type that increases positions each time it nanpins. Martingale has the advantage of being able to liquidate positions quickly, but the disadvantage is that if prices continue to fall, unrealized losses will increase. However, the maximum drawdown for both currency pairs is just over $1,000, making it a low-drawdown nanpinning EA.Symbol：AUDCAD,AUDNZD
Timeframe：H1
USD
