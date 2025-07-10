SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / GemNanpin HighProf JPY
Yu-ji Kaide

GemNanpin HighProf JPY

Yu-ji Kaide
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
15 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 8%
Exness-Real2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
44
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
32 (72.72%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
12 (27.27%)
En iyi işlem:
5 241.16 JPY
En kötü işlem:
-2 104.33 JPY
Brüt kâr:
22 992.76 JPY (9 020 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6 444.30 JPY (2 973 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (10 593.08 JPY)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
10 593.08 JPY (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.37
Alım-satım etkinliği:
83.47%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.45%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.90
Alış işlemleri:
7 (15.91%)
Satış işlemleri:
37 (84.09%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.57
Beklenen getiri:
376.10 JPY
Ortalama kâr:
718.52 JPY
Ortalama zarar:
-537.03 JPY
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-2 482.57 JPY)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 377.10 JPY (2)
Aylık büyüme:
2.38%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 JPY
Maksimum:
3 377.10 JPY (1.48%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.48% (3 377.10 JPY)
Varlığa göre:
21.00% (47 118.79 JPY)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 31
AUDNZD 13
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 116
AUDNZD 29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 5.8K
AUDNZD 306
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +5 241.16 JPY
En kötü işlem: -2 104 JPY
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10 593.08 JPY
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2 482.57 JPY

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 5
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
FXPIG.com-NY7 LIVE
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 2
IkonGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
JFD-Live
0.00 × 2
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.33 × 3
Exness-Real6
0.39 × 59
Exness-Real2
0.51 × 177
Exness-Real
0.67 × 147
Exness-Real5
1.00 × 6
Exness-Real4
1.00 × 6
XM.COM-Real 11
1.67 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent
2.67 × 3
DestekFX-Trade
4.00 × 2
3 daha fazla...
GemNanpin HighProf is a low-risk nanpinning EA that supports two currency pairs (AUDCAD, AUDNZD). It is a martingale type that increases positions each time it nanpins. Martingale has the advantage of being able to liquidate positions quickly, but the disadvantage is that if prices continue to fall, unrealized losses will increase. However, the maximum drawdown for both currency pairs is just over $1,000, making it a low-drawdown nanpinning EA.

Symbol：AUDCAD,AUDNZD

Timeframe：H1



İnceleme yok
2025.09.19 02:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 01:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 07:53
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.27 05:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.22 09:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.18 08:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.14 08:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.28 15:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.28 14:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.23 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 15:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 08:02
No swaps are charged
2025.07.16 08:02
No swaps are charged
2025.07.12 23:13
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.07.10 12:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 10:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.10 03:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 8.47% of days out of the 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.10 03:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 03:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
