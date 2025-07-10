GemNanpin HighProf is a low-risk nanpinning EA that supports two currency pairs (AUDCAD, AUDNZD). It is a martingale type that increases positions each time it nanpins. Martingale has the advantage of being able to liquidate positions quickly, but the disadvantage is that if prices continue to fall, unrealized losses will increase. However, the maximum drawdown for both currency pairs is just over $1,000, making it a low-drawdown nanpinning EA.

Symbol

：AUDCAD,AUDNZD

Timeframe：H1







