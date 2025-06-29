The trading strategy is based on the decoupling of the NQ and YM indices. Using an indicator aggregator, we determine the levels of overbought and oversold conditions. This strategy has a venture-like nature and provides an average monthly return of approximately 10%. This trading strategy will enhance your portfolio with high returns, but it is important to note that the risk threshold is also quite high. Therefore, it is not advisable to allocate your entire capital to this strategy alone; it should be a diversified component of your overall portfolio. The recommended minimum capital for trading is $5000, and the preferred broker is ForexClub, as margin loading and the maximum risk threshold have been calculated specifically for this company.

You can register with the broker by following this link: ForexClub Registration



