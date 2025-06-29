SinyallerBölümler
Artem Taranenko

Mr NQ

Artem Taranenko
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
14 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 88%
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
105
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
63 (60.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
42 (40.00%)
En iyi işlem:
4 186.75 USD
En kötü işlem:
-731.52 USD
Brüt kâr:
24 891.20 USD (326 633 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7 345.60 USD (265 473 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (7 107.45 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
7 107.45 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.27
Alım-satım etkinliği:
34.78%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
28.17%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
8.23
Alış işlemleri:
29 (27.62%)
Satış işlemleri:
76 (72.38%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.39
Beklenen getiri:
167.10 USD
Ortalama kâr:
395.10 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-174.90 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-2 132.28 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 132.28 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
14.33%
Yıllık tahmin:
173.83%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.28 USD
Maksimum:
2 132.28 USD (8.24%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.27% (2 132.28 USD)
Varlığa göre:
46.29% (12 737.29 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NQ 97
YM 6
ESCash 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NQ 17K
YM 410
ESCash -4
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NQ 61K
YM 321
ESCash -18
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4 186.75 USD
En kötü işlem: -732 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7 107.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2 132.28 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 24
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

The trading strategy is based on the decoupling of the NQ and YM indices. Using an indicator aggregator, we determine the levels of overbought and oversold conditions. This strategy has a venture-like nature and provides an average monthly return of approximately 10%. This trading strategy will enhance your portfolio with high returns, but it is important to note that the risk threshold is also quite high. Therefore, it is not advisable to allocate your entire capital to this strategy alone; it should be a diversified component of your overall portfolio. The recommended minimum capital for trading is $5000, and the preferred broker is ForexClub, as margin loading and the maximum risk threshold have been calculated specifically for this company.

You can register with the broker by following this link: ForexClub Registration


İnceleme yok
2025.09.03 16:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 09:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 07:05
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 18:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 17:27
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 16:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 14:18
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.25 12:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.17 13:23
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.06.29 14:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.29 14:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Mr NQ
Ayda 50 USD
88%
0
0
USD
39K
USD
14
0%
105
60%
35%
3.38
167.10
USD
46%
1:500
