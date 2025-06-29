SegnaliSezioni
Artem Taranenko

Mr NQ

Artem Taranenko
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
14 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 88%
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
105
Profit Trade:
63 (60.00%)
Loss Trade:
42 (40.00%)
Best Trade:
4 186.75 USD
Worst Trade:
-731.52 USD
Profitto lordo:
24 891.20 USD (326 633 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 345.60 USD (265 473 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (7 107.45 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7 107.45 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
34.78%
Massimo carico di deposito:
28.17%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
8.23
Long Trade:
29 (27.62%)
Short Trade:
76 (72.38%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.39
Profitto previsto:
167.10 USD
Profitto medio:
395.10 USD
Perdita media:
-174.90 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-2 132.28 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 132.28 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
16.62%
Previsione annuale:
202.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.28 USD
Massimale:
2 132.28 USD (8.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.27% (2 132.28 USD)
Per equità:
46.29% (12 737.29 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NQ 97
YM 6
ESCash 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NQ 17K
YM 410
ESCash -4
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NQ 61K
YM 321
ESCash -18
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4 186.75 USD
Worst Trade: -732 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +7 107.45 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 132.28 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 24
The trading strategy is based on the decoupling of the NQ and YM indices. Using an indicator aggregator, we determine the levels of overbought and oversold conditions. This strategy has a venture-like nature and provides an average monthly return of approximately 10%. This trading strategy will enhance your portfolio with high returns, but it is important to note that the risk threshold is also quite high. Therefore, it is not advisable to allocate your entire capital to this strategy alone; it should be a diversified component of your overall portfolio. The recommended minimum capital for trading is $5000, and the preferred broker is ForexClub, as margin loading and the maximum risk threshold have been calculated specifically for this company.

You can register with the broker by following this link: ForexClub Registration


2025.09.03 16:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 09:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 07:05
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 18:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 17:27
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 16:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 14:18
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.25 12:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.17 13:23
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.06.29 14:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.29 14:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
