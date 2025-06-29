SignauxSections
Artem Taranenko

Mr NQ

Artem Taranenko
0 avis
Fiabilité
14 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 88%
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
105
Bénéfice trades:
63 (60.00%)
Perte trades:
42 (40.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
4 186.75 USD
Pire transaction:
-731.52 USD
Bénéfice brut:
24 891.20 USD (326 633 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 345.60 USD (265 473 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (7 107.45 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
7 107.45 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.27
Activité de trading:
34.78%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
28.17%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
8.23
Longs trades:
29 (27.62%)
Courts trades:
76 (72.38%)
Facteur de profit:
3.39
Rendement attendu:
167.10 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
395.10 USD
Perte moyenne:
-174.90 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-2 132.28 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 132.28 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.62%
Prévision annuelle:
202.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.28 USD
Maximal:
2 132.28 USD (8.24%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.27% (2 132.28 USD)
Par fonds propres:
46.29% (12 737.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NQ 97
YM 6
ESCash 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NQ 17K
YM 410
ESCash -4
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NQ 61K
YM 321
ESCash -18
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4 186.75 USD
Pire transaction: -732 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +7 107.45 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 132.28 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 24
The trading strategy is based on the decoupling of the NQ and YM indices. Using an indicator aggregator, we determine the levels of overbought and oversold conditions. This strategy has a venture-like nature and provides an average monthly return of approximately 10%. This trading strategy will enhance your portfolio with high returns, but it is important to note that the risk threshold is also quite high. Therefore, it is not advisable to allocate your entire capital to this strategy alone; it should be a diversified component of your overall portfolio. The recommended minimum capital for trading is $5000, and the preferred broker is ForexClub, as margin loading and the maximum risk threshold have been calculated specifically for this company.

You can register with the broker by following this link: ForexClub Registration


Aucun avis
2025.09.03 16:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 09:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 07:05
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 18:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.21 17:27
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 16:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 14:18
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.25 12:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.17 13:23
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.06.29 14:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.29 14:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
