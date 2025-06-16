- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|178
|BTCUSD
|13
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USTEC
|2.6K
|BTCUSD
|-1.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USTEC
|588K
|BTCUSD
|-551K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 54
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 30
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.38 × 29
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.40 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|17.93 × 27
|
TickmillUK-Live
|20.21 × 345
|
Tickmill-Live
|20.54 × 22553
📊 Strategy Description: JAMM on NASDAQ
Strategy Name: JAMM on NASDAQ — Buy Only, Profit Always.
Strategy Type: Fully automated trading system based on a trend-following averaging algorithm.
🔍 Overview:
JAMM is designed to capitalize on the long-term bullish trend of the NASDAQ-100 index — a benchmark that includes the largest U.S. tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Tesla.
The system opens long-only trades, aligning with the general upward momentum of the U.S. tech sector.
⚙️ How It Works:
-
Trades are opened only in the direction of growth (long).
-
When prices temporarily decline, the strategy uses smart averaging with adaptive step sizing.
-
Each trade series is closed in profit, as proven by historical backtests since 2018 and real trading performance.
-
Proprietary logic is used for risk management and lot sizing.
📈 Key Metrics:
-
Average Annual Return: 45% to 55%
-
Max Annual Return: 96% (2020), 120% (2022)
-
Average Drawdown: 5% to 15%
-
Max Historical Drawdown: 55%
-
Trade Frequency: Moderate (a few trades per week)
✅ Advantages:
-
Focused on high-quality NASDAQ-100 assets
-
No short-selling or risky sideways averaging
-
Plug-and-play setup — fully automated for investors
-
Backtested with 97% modeling quality
-
Algorithm designed for real-world volatility and long-term trends
💼 Best For:
-
Investors seeking passive income in the U.S. equity market
-
Long-term, consistent capital growth
-
Accounts starting from $5,000 USD
USD
