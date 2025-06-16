📊 Strategy Description: JAMM on NASDAQ

Strategy Name: JAMM on NASDAQ — Buy Only, Profit Always.

Strategy Type: Fully automated trading system based on a trend-following averaging algorithm.

🔍 Overview:

JAMM is designed to capitalize on the long-term bullish trend of the NASDAQ-100 index — a benchmark that includes the largest U.S. tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Tesla.

The system opens long-only trades, aligning with the general upward momentum of the U.S. tech sector.

⚙️ How It Works:

Trades are opened only in the direction of growth (long) .

When prices temporarily decline, the strategy uses smart averaging with adaptive step sizing.

Each trade series is closed in profit , as proven by historical backtests since 2018 and real trading performance.

Proprietary logic is used for risk management and lot sizing.

📈 Key Metrics:

Average Annual Return: 45% to 55%

Max Annual Return: 96% (2020), 120% (2022)

Average Drawdown: 5% to 15%

Max Historical Drawdown: 55%

Trade Frequency: Moderate (a few trades per week)

✅ Advantages:

Focused on high-quality NASDAQ-100 assets

No short-selling or risky sideways averaging

Plug-and-play setup — fully automated for investors

Backtested with 97% modeling quality

Algorithm designed for real-world volatility and long-term trends

💼 Best For:

Investors seeking passive income in the U.S. equity market

Long-term, consistent capital growth

Accounts starting from $5,000 USD



