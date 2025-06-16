SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / JAMM Nasdaq TickMill
Oleksii Zadorozhnii

JAMM Nasdaq TickMill

Oleksii Zadorozhnii
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
21 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 7%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
191
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
166 (86.91%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
25 (13.09%)
En iyi işlem:
438.81 USD
En kötü işlem:
-880.13 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 247.95 USD (1 649 322 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 145.73 USD (1 612 544 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (649.78 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
649.78 USD (26)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
71.20%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.80%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.48
Alış işlemleri:
189 (98.95%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (1.05%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.35
Beklenen getiri:
5.77 USD
Ortalama kâr:
25.59 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-125.83 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-2 206.52 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 206.52 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-9.63%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
2 312.17 USD (12.47%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
12.45% (2 312.17 USD)
Varlığa göre:
12.28% (2 266.37 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USTEC 178
BTCUSD 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USTEC 2.6K
BTCUSD -1.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USTEC 588K
BTCUSD -551K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +438.81 USD
En kötü işlem: -880 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 26
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +649.78 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2 206.52 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 54
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 30
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.38 × 29
Exness-MT5Real31
1.40 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
17.93 × 27
TickmillUK-Live
20.21 × 345
Tickmill-Live
20.54 × 22553
📊 Strategy Description: JAMM on NASDAQ

Strategy Name: JAMM on NASDAQ — Buy Only, Profit Always.

Strategy Type: Fully automated trading system based on a trend-following averaging algorithm.

🔍 Overview:

JAMM is designed to capitalize on the long-term bullish trend of the NASDAQ-100 index — a benchmark that includes the largest U.S. tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Tesla.
The system opens long-only trades, aligning with the general upward momentum of the U.S. tech sector.

⚙️ How It Works:

  • Trades are opened only in the direction of growth (long).

  • When prices temporarily decline, the strategy uses smart averaging with adaptive step sizing.

  • Each trade series is closed in profit, as proven by historical backtests since 2018 and real trading performance.

  • Proprietary logic is used for risk management and lot sizing.

📈 Key Metrics:

  • Average Annual Return: 45% to 55%

  • Max Annual Return: 96% (2020), 120% (2022)

  • Average Drawdown: 5% to 15%

  • Max Historical Drawdown: 55%

  • Trade Frequency: Moderate (a few trades per week)

Advantages:

  • Focused on high-quality NASDAQ-100 assets

  • No short-selling or risky sideways averaging

  • Plug-and-play setup — fully automated for investors

  • Backtested with 97% modeling quality

  • Algorithm designed for real-world volatility and long-term trends

💼 Best For:

  • Investors seeking passive income in the U.S. equity market

  • Long-term, consistent capital growth

  • Accounts starting from $5,000 USD


İnceleme yok
2025.09.22 14:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.21 15:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 19:51
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.17 19:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.16 10:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
