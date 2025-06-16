- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|178
|BTCUSD
|13
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|2.6K
|BTCUSD
|-1.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|588K
|BTCUSD
|-551K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 54
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 30
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.38 × 29
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.40 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|17.93 × 27
|
TickmillUK-Live
|20.36 × 345
|
Tickmill-Live
|20.54 × 22553
📊 Strategy Description: JAMM on NASDAQ
Strategy Name: JAMM on NASDAQ — Buy Only, Profit Always.
Strategy Type: Fully automated trading system based on a trend-following averaging algorithm.
🔍 Overview:
JAMM is designed to capitalize on the long-term bullish trend of the NASDAQ-100 index — a benchmark that includes the largest U.S. tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Tesla.
The system opens long-only trades, aligning with the general upward momentum of the U.S. tech sector.
⚙️ How It Works:
-
Trades are opened only in the direction of growth (long).
-
When prices temporarily decline, the strategy uses smart averaging with adaptive step sizing.
-
Each trade series is closed in profit, as proven by historical backtests since 2018 and real trading performance.
-
Proprietary logic is used for risk management and lot sizing.
📈 Key Metrics:
-
Average Annual Return: 45% to 55%
-
Max Annual Return: 96% (2020), 120% (2022)
-
Average Drawdown: 5% to 15%
-
Max Historical Drawdown: 55%
-
Trade Frequency: Moderate (a few trades per week)
✅ Advantages:
-
Focused on high-quality NASDAQ-100 assets
-
No short-selling or risky sideways averaging
-
Plug-and-play setup — fully automated for investors
-
Backtested with 97% modeling quality
-
Algorithm designed for real-world volatility and long-term trends
💼 Best For:
-
Investors seeking passive income in the U.S. equity market
-
Long-term, consistent capital growth
-
Accounts starting from $5,000 USD
USD
USD
USD