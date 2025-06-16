SignauxSections
Oleksii Zadorozhnii

JAMM Nasdaq TickMill

Oleksii Zadorozhnii
0 avis
Fiabilité
21 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 7%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
191
Bénéfice trades:
166 (86.91%)
Perte trades:
25 (13.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
438.81 USD
Pire transaction:
-880.13 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 247.95 USD (1 649 322 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 145.73 USD (1 612 544 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (649.78 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
649.78 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
71.20%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.80%
Dernier trade:
42 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.48
Longs trades:
189 (98.95%)
Courts trades:
2 (1.05%)
Facteur de profit:
1.35
Rendement attendu:
5.77 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
25.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-125.83 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-2 206.52 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 206.52 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-7.41%
Prévision annuelle:
-89.90%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 312.17 USD (12.47%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
12.45% (2 312.17 USD)
Par fonds propres:
12.28% (2 266.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USTEC 178
BTCUSD 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 2.6K
BTCUSD -1.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 588K
BTCUSD -551K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +438.81 USD
Pire transaction: -880 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +649.78 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 206.52 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 54
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 30
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.38 × 29
Exness-MT5Real31
1.40 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
17.93 × 27
TickmillUK-Live
20.36 × 345
Tickmill-Live
20.54 × 22553
📊 Strategy Description: JAMM on NASDAQ

Strategy Name: JAMM on NASDAQ — Buy Only, Profit Always.

Strategy Type: Fully automated trading system based on a trend-following averaging algorithm.

🔍 Overview:

JAMM is designed to capitalize on the long-term bullish trend of the NASDAQ-100 index — a benchmark that includes the largest U.S. tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Tesla.
The system opens long-only trades, aligning with the general upward momentum of the U.S. tech sector.

⚙️ How It Works:

  • Trades are opened only in the direction of growth (long).

  • When prices temporarily decline, the strategy uses smart averaging with adaptive step sizing.

  • Each trade series is closed in profit, as proven by historical backtests since 2018 and real trading performance.

  • Proprietary logic is used for risk management and lot sizing.

📈 Key Metrics:

  • Average Annual Return: 45% to 55%

  • Max Annual Return: 96% (2020), 120% (2022)

  • Average Drawdown: 5% to 15%

  • Max Historical Drawdown: 55%

  • Trade Frequency: Moderate (a few trades per week)

Advantages:

  • Focused on high-quality NASDAQ-100 assets

  • No short-selling or risky sideways averaging

  • Plug-and-play setup — fully automated for investors

  • Backtested with 97% modeling quality

  • Algorithm designed for real-world volatility and long-term trends

💼 Best For:

  • Investors seeking passive income in the U.S. equity market

  • Long-term, consistent capital growth

  • Accounts starting from $5,000 USD


Aucun avis
2025.09.22 14:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.21 15:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 19:51
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.17 19:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.16 10:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
