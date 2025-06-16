SegnaliSezioni
Oleksii Zadorozhnii

JAMM Nasdaq TickMill

Oleksii Zadorozhnii
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
21 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 7%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
191
Profit Trade:
166 (86.91%)
Loss Trade:
25 (13.09%)
Best Trade:
438.81 USD
Worst Trade:
-880.13 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 247.95 USD (1 649 322 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 145.73 USD (1 612 544 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (649.78 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
649.78 USD (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
71.20%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.80%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.48
Long Trade:
189 (98.95%)
Short Trade:
2 (1.05%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.35
Profitto previsto:
5.77 USD
Profitto medio:
25.59 USD
Perdita media:
-125.83 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-2 206.52 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 206.52 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-7.41%
Previsione annuale:
-89.90%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2 312.17 USD (12.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.45% (2 312.17 USD)
Per equità:
12.28% (2 266.37 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USTEC 178
BTCUSD 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USTEC 2.6K
BTCUSD -1.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USTEC 588K
BTCUSD -551K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +438.81 USD
Worst Trade: -880 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +649.78 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 206.52 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 54
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 30
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.38 × 29
Exness-MT5Real31
1.40 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
17.93 × 27
TickmillUK-Live
20.21 × 345
Tickmill-Live
20.54 × 22553
📊 Strategy Description: JAMM on NASDAQ

Strategy Name: JAMM on NASDAQ — Buy Only, Profit Always.

Strategy Type: Fully automated trading system based on a trend-following averaging algorithm.

🔍 Overview:

JAMM is designed to capitalize on the long-term bullish trend of the NASDAQ-100 index — a benchmark that includes the largest U.S. tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Tesla.
The system opens long-only trades, aligning with the general upward momentum of the U.S. tech sector.

⚙️ How It Works:

  • Trades are opened only in the direction of growth (long).

  • When prices temporarily decline, the strategy uses smart averaging with adaptive step sizing.

  • Each trade series is closed in profit, as proven by historical backtests since 2018 and real trading performance.

  • Proprietary logic is used for risk management and lot sizing.

📈 Key Metrics:

  • Average Annual Return: 45% to 55%

  • Max Annual Return: 96% (2020), 120% (2022)

  • Average Drawdown: 5% to 15%

  • Max Historical Drawdown: 55%

  • Trade Frequency: Moderate (a few trades per week)

Advantages:

  • Focused on high-quality NASDAQ-100 assets

  • No short-selling or risky sideways averaging

  • Plug-and-play setup — fully automated for investors

  • Backtested with 97% modeling quality

  • Algorithm designed for real-world volatility and long-term trends

💼 Best For:

  • Investors seeking passive income in the U.S. equity market

  • Long-term, consistent capital growth

  • Accounts starting from $5,000 USD


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 14:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.21 15:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 19:51
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.17 19:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.16 10:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
JAMM Nasdaq TickMill
999USD al mese
7%
0
0
USD
17K
USD
21
96%
191
86%
71%
1.35
5.77
USD
12%
1:500
Copia

