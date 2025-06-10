At the core of Phoenix is our team's deep focus on algorithmic research and backtesting of a range of long, short and market-neutral strategies.

The team behind Phoenixapp.io has been researching and developing trading strategies since 2015 and in 2023, launched Phoenix decentralised liquidity mining.

This allows investors to passively generate market-beating yields by becoming liquidity providers in the digital assets space.

Separately, after almost a decade in testing, our research team has developed a long-short algorithm called Nexion.

Nexion is the first trading system released by Phoenix and it's performance can be found on MyFXBook under the name "Nexion".

Nexion system consists of multiple different strategies on multiple different assets. You can check each assets performance in the "Summary" tab under Advanced Statistics on MyFXBook.



There are no Martingaling strategies in Nexion.