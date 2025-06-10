SinyallerBölümler
Anca Cazac

Nexion v1

Anca Cazac
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
29 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 12%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
237
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
149 (62.86%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
88 (37.13%)
En iyi işlem:
181.63 USD
En kötü işlem:
-527.03 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 113.49 USD (3 026 532 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 489.70 USD (3 020 274 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (427.98 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
427.98 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
99.47%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.77%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.84
Alış işlemleri:
165 (69.62%)
Satış işlemleri:
72 (30.38%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.25
Beklenen getiri:
2.63 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.90 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-28.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-66.78 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-536.16 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
1.80%
Yıllık tahmin:
22.56%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
742.36 USD (12.12%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
12.13% (742.36 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.69% (440.69 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD.p 106
USDJPY.p 36
BTCUSD.p 35
GBPUSD.p 24
GBPCHF.p 16
AUDNZD.p 14
NZDUSD.p 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD.p 213
USDJPY.p 123
BTCUSD.p -44
GBPUSD.p 230
GBPCHF.p 36
AUDNZD.p -4
NZDUSD.p 70
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD.p 3.8K
USDJPY.p 3.4K
BTCUSD.p -8.8K
GBPUSD.p 4.9K
GBPCHF.p 1.7K
AUDNZD.p -140
NZDUSD.p 1.4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +181.63 USD
En kötü işlem: -527 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +427.98 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -66.78 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PepperstoneUK-Edge10" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

At the core of Phoenix is our team's deep focus on algorithmic research and backtesting of a range of long, short and market-neutral strategies.
The team behind Phoenixapp.io has been researching and developing trading strategies since 2015 and in 2023, launched Phoenix decentralised liquidity mining.
This allows investors to passively generate market-beating yields by becoming liquidity providers in the digital assets space.
Separately, after almost a decade in testing, our research team has developed a long-short algorithm called Nexion.

Nexion is the first trading system released by Phoenix and it's performance can be found on MyFXBook under the name "Nexion". 

Nexion system consists of multiple different strategies on multiple different assets. You can check each assets performance in the "Summary" tab under Advanced Statistics on MyFXBook.

There are no Martingaling strategies in Nexion.

İnceleme yok
2025.07.02 17:00
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.48% of days out of 115 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 10:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.23 14:49
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.12 04:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.10 16:12
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.3% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.