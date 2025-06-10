SignauxSections
Anca Cazac

Nexion v1

Anca Cazac
0 avis
Fiabilité
29 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 12%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
237
Bénéfice trades:
149 (62.86%)
Perte trades:
88 (37.13%)
Meilleure transaction:
181.63 USD
Pire transaction:
-527.03 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 113.49 USD (3 026 532 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 489.70 USD (3 020 274 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (427.98 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
427.98 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
99.47%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.77%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.84
Longs trades:
165 (69.62%)
Courts trades:
72 (30.38%)
Facteur de profit:
1.25
Rendement attendu:
2.63 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.90 USD
Perte moyenne:
-28.29 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-66.78 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-536.16 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.86%
Prévision annuelle:
22.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
742.36 USD (12.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
12.13% (742.36 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.69% (440.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD.p 106
USDJPY.p 36
BTCUSD.p 35
GBPUSD.p 24
GBPCHF.p 16
AUDNZD.p 14
NZDUSD.p 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.p 213
USDJPY.p 123
BTCUSD.p -44
GBPUSD.p 230
GBPCHF.p 36
AUDNZD.p -4
NZDUSD.p 70
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.p 3.8K
USDJPY.p 3.4K
BTCUSD.p -8.8K
GBPUSD.p 4.9K
GBPCHF.p 1.7K
AUDNZD.p -140
NZDUSD.p 1.4K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PepperstoneUK-Edge10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

At the core of Phoenix is our team's deep focus on algorithmic research and backtesting of a range of long, short and market-neutral strategies.
The team behind Phoenixapp.io has been researching and developing trading strategies since 2015 and in 2023, launched Phoenix decentralised liquidity mining.
This allows investors to passively generate market-beating yields by becoming liquidity providers in the digital assets space.
Separately, after almost a decade in testing, our research team has developed a long-short algorithm called Nexion.

Nexion is the first trading system released by Phoenix and it's performance can be found on MyFXBook under the name "Nexion". 

Nexion system consists of multiple different strategies on multiple different assets. You can check each assets performance in the "Summary" tab under Advanced Statistics on MyFXBook.

There are no Martingaling strategies in Nexion.

Aucun avis
2025.07.02 17:00
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.48% of days out of 115 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 10:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.23 14:49
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.12 04:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.10 16:12
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.3% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
